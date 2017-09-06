Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis is among the NFL’s top rookies heading into the regular season, according to Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis has had his ups and downs during his first preseason in Detroit, but Daniel Jeremiah has seen enough to think the Lions got a keeper in the first round of the NFL draft.

Jeremiah, an analyst for the NFL Network, has Davis at No. 2 on his list of top 25 NFL rookies entering the regular season, which was posted Wednesday.

Davis, who was selected No. 21 overall, had 11 tackles during the preseason.

“Davis has outstanding lateral quickness and instincts,” Jeremiah writes. “The Florida product is still a work in progress in pass coverage, but he’s going to be a tackling machine in Detroit.”

Also making Jeremiah’s list is Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King (No. 15), a Detroit East English Village product, and Jabrill Peppers (No. 24), the former Michigan star drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

King was a fifth-round pick out of Iowa who has made an immediate impact for the Chargers, Jeremiah writes.

“King stepped right into the nickel role and made a bunch of plays for the Chargers over the past month,” Jeremiah writes. “He’s also been productive while lining up as a deep safety.”

Like Davis, Peppers was a first-round pick (No. 25 overall) after a do-everything collegiate career for the Wolverines. He’s doing more of the same in Cleveland, where he’s returning punts and kicks.

“Peppers flashed instincts and playmaking ability on defense,” Jeremiah writes, “and he also had a couple explosive returns on special teams. I love the way he flies around the field.”