Lions game-by-game predictions from Justin Rogers
game-by-game predictions
game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions' season from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff)
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21  John Froschauer, Associated Press
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.)
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham’s (pictured) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.)
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.  John Bazemore, Associated Press
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.)
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (pictured) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.)
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (pictured) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Panthers 20.  David T. Foster III, Charlotte Observer
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.)
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (pictured) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le’Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.)
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (pictured) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.)
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (pictured) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20  Jason Behnken, Associated Press
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.)
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.)
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.)
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (pictured) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.)
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.)
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.)
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21  Al Bello, Getty Images
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.)
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7  Dylan Buell, Getty Images
    Allen Park – In two months, former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Tom Moore will turn 79. But unlike most people his age, Moore isn’t enjoying retirement, he’s still coaching, as an assistant head coach and offensive consultant for the Arizona Cardinals.

    And don’t think Moore’s title is ceremonious. He’s still actively involved in the Cardinals’ game-planning on a week-to-week basis.

    “I mean, he’s my sounding board,” Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said. “I bounce everything off Tom and he’s the first one (at the building); he’s in at 4:30 in the morning and he still draws cards for the red-zone period. And if they don’t get that coverage right, boy, they’re going to get an ass chewing.”

    Moore’s work ethic at his advanced age doesn’t surprise Jim Caldwell, who worked with Moore for eight years at Indianapolis.

    “He said to me after he had been out (of work) for a little bit, might have been a year, he told me, ‘Retirement’s overrated,’ and he was on his way back,” Caldwell said. “Tom’s a great coach and loves this game and has certainly been a real factor in this game for a long time.”

    More: Lions: DB Hayden ‘going to be in there’ vs. Cardinals

    Caldwell, 62, was asked if he has the same philosophy on retirement.

    “It hadn’t even crossed my mind, not one bit,” he said.

    Moore coached one of the most prolific offenses in Lions history in 1995, with running back Barry Sanders racking up 1,500 yards on the ground and receivers Herman Moore and Brett Perriman becoming the first teammates to each record 100 receptions in a season.

    Moore, along with Arians, refined the scheme in Indianapolis with quarterback Peyton Manning, resulting in nine straight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship. Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter got his NFL coaching start on that staff and has said Detroit’s current scheme is largely based off Moore’s foundation.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE