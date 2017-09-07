The Lions likely hoped they’d be able to add quarterback Brad Kaaya to their practice squad, but he was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — For the first time since Jim Caldwell has been coach of the Detroit Lions, the team doesn’t have at least three quarterbacks between the roster and practice squad.

The plan had been to place Brad Kaaya on the practice squad, but the sixth-round draft pick didn’t clear waivers after he was cut last weekend, getting claimed by the Carolina Panthers.

The team established its 10-man practice squad Sunday, and already have made three changes to the group, but none of the additions have been a quarterback.

2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

With the third-stringer typically running the scout team, Caldwell was asked if being short-staffed at the position was impacting the team’s practice routine?

“It kind of depends on what you do from team to team,” Caldwell said. “For us, at this point, it does not.”

Still, it’s likely a matter of time before the Lions find the right fit to add to the practice squad. In the last three years, it’s been Kellen Moore, Ricky Stanzi and current backup, Jake Rudock, in that role.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers