Lions game-by-game predictions from Justin Rogers
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions' season from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21  John Froschauer, Associated Press
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham’s (pictured) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.  John Bazemore, Associated Press
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (pictured) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (pictured) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Panthers 20.  David T. Foster III, Charlotte Observer
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (pictured) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le’Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (pictured) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (pictured) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20  Jason Behnken, Associated Press
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (pictured) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21  Al Bello, Getty Images
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7  Dylan Buell, Getty Images
    Allen Park — The hype surrounding Lions receiver Kenny Golladay in the preseason has slowed down in the past couple of weeks. It’s not necessarily that the rookie has done anything wrong, but some of that momentum is shifting to TJ Jones as the potential starting third receiver.

    As the Lions prepare to open the season Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, they seem to be more comfortable with Jones as the third receiver — not that there’s much of a production differential between the third and fourth options.

    They appear to be neck and neck for the third receiver position, but offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter wouldn’t commit Thursday to either as the leader for the spot.

    “We’re going to play more than three, so everybody is going to play,” he said. “We’ll see how many reps everybody gets.”

    There’s not a lot that separates Jones and Golladay, but it would be a mild surprise if Jones races ahead and gets significantly more reps than Golladay. Jones (6 feet, 190 pounds) excels in the slot, while Golladay (6-4, 213) has the components to be a good outside receiver, showing many flashes during training camp.

    Jones, 25, is in his third season, and after being taken in the sixth round in the 2014 draft, looks to have found a good groove, also shining on special teams as a returner.

    “They do different things well. At the same time, TJ is a vet and knows how we do things,” Cooter said. “We have a really good comfort level with TJ. Kenny is a rookie in this league: First week, first game and you have to take all those things into account.”

    2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

    In 2015, his first year of significant action, Jones played in 10 games and totaled 10 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. He played in just three games last season, with five receptions for 93 yards.

    The role looks to be bigger for Jones this year, as he’s added muscle mass and worked his way into the conversation as a starter. Golladay has stormed the scene as a third-round selection from Northern Illinois in this year’s draft.

    “I’m just trying to focus on perfecting my craft and making sure I put my best ability in everything I do on the field,” Jones said. “I don’t know if it’s anything to the (slot) position specifically; I look at it as another opportunity to get on the field and make plays.

    “When I’m there, I want to be the best slot receiver and when I’m outside, be the best outside receiver. It comes with any position that I play on the field and the pride I take in playing it.”

    Golladay’s size is tantalizing, but Jones’ experience may turn out to be the difference — at least this early in the season. Young receivers sometimes have difficulty making the transition, but Golladay seems to be ready to contribute in at least a small role early.

    “TJ Jones has been around here and played some good football for us and got a lot of reps with our (starters) in camp,” Cooter said. “(Golladay) was coming along during camp and during the preseason and making big plays down the field.”

    Injuries have hampered Jones’ ability to gain a bigger role — and he’s had some hamstring issues this preseason. He’ll try to get the most playing time in his career in a more steady role.

    And that doesn’t necessarily have to come at Golladay’s expense, as the Lions will mix the looks they give defenses and utilize the best personnel packages against defenses.

    “You can’t worry about playing time,” Jones said. “Anything can happen during a game; it could really turn into expecting to play 10 plays and then playing every plays from first quarter on.”

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard

