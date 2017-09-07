Lions game-by-game predictions from Justin Rogers
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions' season from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21  John Froschauer, Associated Press
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham’s (pictured) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.  John Bazemore, Associated Press
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (pictured) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (pictured) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Panthers 20.  David T. Foster III, Charlotte Observer
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (pictured) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le’Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (pictured) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (pictured) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20  Jason Behnken, Associated Press
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (pictured) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21  Al Bello, Getty Images
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7  Dylan Buell, Getty Images
    Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin sat down with The Detroit News to talk about a number of topics, including the pass rush, blitzes and rookies Jarrad Davis and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

    ■ Question: Injuries to some of your best players — DeAndre Levy in 2015 and Ziggy Ansah and Levy in 2016 — have contributed to slow starts the past two years. What have you learned from those experiences that can help you avoid a slow start on defense this year?

    ■ Answer: “You learn about the resiliency of the guys. They’ll adjust and be able to do whatever you want, but what I have to do is get our guys off faster, in terms of stuff that they feel really comfortable with, letting them do that early.

    “In game planning, sometimes, you pick up some new things and do some new things that you want to do to get after your opponent, but it’s better to do some of the stuff you’ve been doing all year, let (your players) get into a rhythm, before you start doing other stuff.

    “We’ll look at that, and, right now, I think our roster is constructed where we might be able to absorb some (injuries) a little bit better than we have in the past. We have better depth than we have in the past. It’s young depth, but it’s talented depth.”

    ■ Q. Where is your pass rush coming from this year?

    ■ A. “That’s going to be interesting. We expect Ziggy to be back to his normal self. From there, that’s a good question. We think we have some good inside stuff, but as you know, you need another edge rusher to really put some pressure of people. We’re going to look at some of these young guys, see if we can get some rush out of them.

    “And, obviously, I’m going to have to do something scheme-wise, if possible, to free up some things and get some better matchups, if we can. We’ll look at everything we can, because we know being able rush and put some pressure on the quarterback is a big reason defenses are successful in this league.”

    ■ Q. Speaking of blitzing, you’ve been aggressive with it the past two seasons. Why hasn’t that been more successful?

    ■ A. “It’s always a combination of things. When we blitz, those guys really need to hit it, get on the edges and finish. We also have to do a good job of covering on the back end. Sometimes, when you look at it, we’re blitzing OK, but are we taking away the quarterback’s first read? If we’re able to do that, the blitzes can be a little more effective. If we’re not doing a good job blitzing, or taking away the first read, it’s not going to do well.

    “I think we were in that mode last year. Two years ago, when we made the turnaround (in the second half), our guys were doing a good job getting the edge, collapsing the pocket, and that’s why we got a lot better the last half of the season. Last year wasn’t the same. We have to find a way to get back to where we were two years ago, if we need to dial those up.”

    ■ Q. Have you altered your coverage philosophy — keeping everything in front of you, emphasis on not giving up the big plays — after giving up a record completion percentage against last season?

    ■ A. “I don’t think I’ve changed my philosophy, we just have to get better at it. We’ve been playing the same coverages, structurally, for the past three or four years. We always tweak them, but it’s how we play them and playing them better, that’s what we need to do. I know I made a big emphasis, because we weren’t getting the rush, on making the offense hold it and go the long way. It served us well, in terms of points scored and giving us a chance to win in the end last year. I’m hoping we can play better coverage this year and not have to be in so many nail-biters.”

    ■ Q. What kind of security blanket is D.J. Hayden?

    ■ A. “It’s very good that we have a veteran guy. His career has been derailed a bit by injuries, but there’s no doubting the talent the guy has. He’s a very good work, good professional player. It’s nice to have a veteran guy in the room who has some skill and can play multiple positions. Flexibility in this league is key.

    “Him being flexible, able to play inside, play outside, and provide the level of coverage we want, that’s good.”

    ■ Q. What does a successful rookie season look like for Jarrad Davis?

    ■ A. “It looks like a guy who is a guy who is a better player in Week 16 than he is in Week 1. That’s a successful season for him, and if he does that, we’re going to have a pretty good year on defense. He’s got a chance to be a really good player. If he’s good in Week 1 and better in Week 16, we’re going to be all right.”

    ■ Q. Where do you think the defense is better than it was last year?

    ■ A. “I’d like to think we’re going to be better at the linebacker position. I’d like to think we’ll be better, overall, at the cornerback position. And I’d like to think we’re going to be better inside, at defensive tackle — A’Shawn (Robinson), on the rise, and Akeem Spence, coming in, has really been a nice upgrade for us.”

    ■ Q. Who is a guy that’s flying under our radar who you expect to contribute this year?

    ■ A. “I think (Jeremiah) Ledbetter might contribute more than people think because we had Jordan (Hill) unfortunately get hurt. We might have to accelerate Led a little bit. He may surprise you in that regard. He’s got a nice little upside.”

    ■ Q. How has Jalen Reeves-Maybin impressed you since you got him in here?

    ■ A. “He’s really instinctive. He sees ball, gets ball. But he’s got to get stronger. He’s finding out, when he gets against big guys, sometimes he’ll get swallowed up. I think he knows that. He’s coming off a shoulder surgery, so he has some strength gains we’re hopeful he’s going to make here. If he keeps those smarts, which we think he will, he has the chance to be a pretty good player.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

