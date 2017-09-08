Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's opener against the Cardinals. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Lions are trending toward being full-strength for the team's season opener in Arizona.

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and guard T.J. Lang were both held out of Friday practice for veteran rest. The remainder of the squad practiced.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (knee), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (ankle) and offensive tackle Corey Robinson (foot) were limited, as they have been all week. All three are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Ansah returned to practice this week after spending the preseason on the physically unable to perform list. He's expected to start against Arizona.

"It’s been a while since I’ve been on the field, obviously," Ansah said. "Yeah, there’ll be some rust to shake off. But I just come every day to work as hard as I can, just to be the best I can be on the field and just help my team win."

