Allen Park — For the fourth consecutive year, the Lions will rotate their captains, opening the season with Matthew Stafford, Glover Quin and Don Carey.

Coach Jim Caldwell said he typically has preferred to rotate his options during his first couple years on a job, until he has a better feel for the team's leaders, but has decided to stick with the routine because of the wealth of leadership on this roster.

“If I choose Glover Quin, then I’m leaving out Haloti Ngata, who is a huge part of what we do,” Caldwell said. “If I choose Matthew Stafford, then I’m leaving out Theo Riddick, T.J. Lang, just a number of different guys across the board.

“That is the reason why we’ve extended it,” Caldwell said. “Initially, it’s kind of getting a feel, but then I realized that it’s a pretty special group of guys. Usually you only have one or two bell cows, but we have a number of them."

In addition to captains, the Lions also have a leadership council, with one player representing each position group. The council meets regularly to discuss the issues facing the team.

