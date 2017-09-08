Lions game-by-game predictions from Justin Rogers
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions' season from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff)
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21  John Froschauer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.)
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham’s (pictured) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.)
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.  John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.)
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (pictured) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.)
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (pictured) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Panthers 20.  David T. Foster III, Charlotte Observer
Fullscreen
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.)
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (pictured) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le’Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.)
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (pictured) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.)
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (pictured) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20  Jason Behnken, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.)
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.)
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.)
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (pictured) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.)
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.)
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.)
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21  Al Bello, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.)
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7  Dylan Buell, Getty Images
    James Hawkins breaks down Sunday’s Lions-Cardinals game at Ford Field (1 p.m. Fox/WJR).

    Cardinals to watch

    David Johnson, RB: While Arizona’s offense struggled last season, the third-year pro excelled in 2016. Johnson recorded a league-leading 2,118 yards from scrimmage (1,239 rushing, 879 receiving) and was the only player to surpass 2,000 yards. He’s every bit as dangerous as a receiver as he is a runner, and his versatility makes him one of the top offensive dual threats in the league.

    Patrick Peterson, CB: One of the premier corners in the league, the seventh-year veteran hounds the opposition’s top receiving threat and is the key cog to Arizona’s defense. Peterson could have an added chip on his shoulder after his play slipped a bit last season, allowing 60.6 percent of the passes thrown his way to be caught and quarterbacks to record an 80.7 passer rating when targeting him, per Pro Football Focus.

    Lions' Ebron shoots for Pro-Bowl season

    Larry Fitzgerald, WR: The ageless wonder led the league with 107 receptions last year and is looking to string together three straight 100-catch, 1,000-yard seasons for the first time in his 14-year career. While he may have lost a step or two, Fitzgerald is as sure-handed as they come (71.3 catch percentage in 2016) and remains an excellent possession receiver operating out of the slot.

    Intangibles

    Slow down Johnson: In games where David Johnson has rushed for at least 90 yards, the Cardinals are 6-1-1 the past two seasons. But the solution isn’t as easy as stacking the box since Johnson can burn the defense as a receiver. He lines up all over the field and led the NFL in targets (107), receptions (80), receiving yards (879) and missed tackles forced (27) in the passing game among RBs last year. Containing Johnson will be a huge test for the Lions and rookie LB Jarrad Davis.

    New look line: The Lions will trot out several new faces on the O-line, with LT Greg Robinson, G T.J. Lang and RT Rick Wagner. How quickly the unit can mesh and open holes for the run game will go a long way this season, particularly against the Cardinals and their stout secondary led by CB Patrick Peterson and FS Tyrann Mathieu.

    Opposite ends: Detroit’s defense desperately needs to get off to a fast start this season, especially with its brutal first-half schedule, and there’s no better way than forcing a few turnovers. The Lions were tied for the third-fewest takeaways with 14 (10 INTs, four fumbles) last year, while the Cardinals had twice as many and tied for the fourth-most at 28 (14 INTs, 14 fumbles).

    Caldwell reveals Lions' return-man plans

    Health concerns: It may only be Week 1, but the Lions are already in midseason form in terms of injuries. Detroit will be without last year’s top sack artist and pass-rusher Kerry Hyder (Achilles) and LT Taylor Decker (shoulder), and it’s unknown how much DE Ziggy Ansah (knee) and TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) will play after being sidelined much of the preseason.

    Facts and figures

    ■ The Lions are 5-3 in season openers with QB Matthew Stafford under center, and 3-0 at Ford Field. In eight openers, Stafford has thrown 13 TDs, 10 INTs and averaged 280 yards passing.

    ■ The Cardinals allowed the second-fewest yards per game (305.2) and ranked No. 14 in points allowed (22.6), while the Lions ranked No. 18 in total defense (354.8 yards) and No. 13 in scoring defense (22.4) in 2016.

    ■ Under Jim Bob Cooter last year, Stafford set a single-season franchise record with an interception percentage of 1.7 (10 INTs on 594 attempts) and the offense recorded the fewest giveaways in a single season since 1940 with 15 (10 INTs, five lost fumbles).

    ■ This is the first meeting between the Lions and Cardinals since Oct. 11, 2015, when Detroit lost, 42-17, at Ford Field. The Lions lead the all-time series 33-28-5 but have lost the past seven meetings.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

