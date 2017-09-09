Lions guard Storm Norton tries to slow down defensive end Pat O’Connor during a workout last month. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions made a roster move Saturday before the team’s season opener Sunday, signing offensive tackle Storm Norton off the practice squad and releasing linebacker Nick Bellore.

The addition of Nortonwould suggest Corey Robinson, recently activated off the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury, isn’t ready to play in the opener.

That leaves Norton and Brian Mihalik, claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, as Detroit's backup offensive tackles.

By releasing Bellore, a vested veteran out of Central Michigan, prior to the Week 1 game against the Cardinals, the Lions avoid guaranteeing his salary for the full season.

