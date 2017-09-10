Lions 35, Cardinals 23
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings in
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings in a diving 45-yard touchdown reception in front of Cardinals'Justin Bethel late in the fourth quarter of the 35-23 Detroit victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on September 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel brings down Cardinals
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel brings down Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel celebrates with
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel celebrates with Ezekiel Ansah after Zettel's sack of Cardinal quarterback Carson Palmer in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golliday can't pull down
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golliday can't pull down a reception in the end zone with Cardinals' Justin Bethel defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson greets Cardinals running back Kerwynn
Lions' Tavon Wilson greets Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams in the lane at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson brings down a reception with
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson brings down a reception with Lions' Kevin Lawson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffford throws in the fourth
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffford throws in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works his way through
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works his way through the Cardinals' defense after a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah runs through a hole
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah runs through a hole for positive yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up over
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up over Cardinals' Justin Behel and brings down a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay celebrates
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay celebrates with teammates after his first NFL regular season touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, center,
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, center, celebrating with Travis Swanson and Graham Glasgow, points to quarterback Matthew Stafford after his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie wide
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay come together after Golliday's first NFL regular season touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson can't catch up with Cardinals'
Lions' Kevin Lawson can't catch up with Cardinals' Andre Ellington, who pulls in a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay knocks away a reception
Lions cornerback Darius Slay knocks away a reception to Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald on third down, forcing Arizona to kick it away in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate brings in a reception under Cardinals'
Lions' Golden Tate brings in a reception under Cardinals' Tyvon Branch late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is brought down
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is brought down by Lions' A'Shawn Robinsonon on a throw that is intercepted by safety Miles Killebrew and taken into the end zone for a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Miles Killebrew takes a pick-six into
Lions safety Miles Killebrew takes a pick-six into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis, Ezekiel Ansah and Miles Killebrew
Lions' Jarrad Davis, Ezekiel Ansah and Miles Killebrew celebrate in the end zone after Killebrew's pick-six late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lets out a howl
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lets out a howl as he welcomes safety Miles Killebrew back to the sidelines after intercepting a Cardinals pass and taking it into the end zone for a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals' Mike Iupati gets called for a holding penalty
Cardinals' Mike Iupati gets called for a holding penalty but that still doesn't stop Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga from bringing down Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer to the ground late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson gets a hand in the mix, knocking
Lions' Tavon Wilson gets a hand in the mix, knocking the ball away from Cardinals' John Brown after he had it in his hands to stop the two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick and the newest member
Lions running back Theo Riddick and the newest member of the Lions' family, Theo Riddick Jr., 5 months old on the field after the Lions' victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cardinals running back David Johnson fumbles the ball
Cardinals running back David Johnson fumbles the ball but Arizona is able to recover in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals'
Lions' Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals' David Johnson in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson pulls in an interception in the
Lions' Tavon Wilson pulls in an interception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson celebrates with teammates after
Lions' Tavon Wilson celebrates with teammates after his first-quarter interception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has Cardinals' Justin
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has Cardinals' Justin Bethel in his sights after Bethel's interception of a Matthew Stafford pass but can't bring him down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Cardinals'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Cardinals' Chandler Jones in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads back to the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads back to the sidelines after being sacked in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions special teams, including Miles Killebrew who
Lions special teams, including Miles Killebrew who slams Cardinals' Josh Bynes, during a punt in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Cheerleaders entertain the Detroit crowd during
Lions Cheerleaders entertain the Detroit crowd during a break in the action in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals' John Brown can only look on as an overthrown
Cardinals' John Brown can only look on as an overthrown pass goes over his head and is intercepted by Lions' Glover Quin in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Glover Quin brings back an interception intended
Lions Glover Quin brings back an interception intended for Cardinals' John Brown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard and
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard and brought down by Cardinals' Tyvon Branch after a first down scramble in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signals for a first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signals for a first down after getting brought down after a long scramble in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by Cardinals' Chandler Jones in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Charles Washington and Tavon Wilson celebrate
Lions' Charles Washington and Tavon Wilson celebrate after Washington hammers a Cardinals special teams players on a punt return in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Some how Lions Matthew Stafford gets away from Cardinals'
Some how Lions Matthew Stafford gets away from Cardinals' Chandler Jones and heads up field for a first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries tossing a
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries tossing a ball up to a receiver under pressure on an incompletion in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer throws in the second
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a running
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a running reception over Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the Arizona sideline with Cardinals' Antoine Bethea defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater punts in the third quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater punts in the third quarter. Prater had to do double duty after punter Kasey Redfern left the field on a cart after being tackled in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Cheerleaders entertain Detroit fans during a
Lions Cheerleaders entertain Detroit fans during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick stretches out and gets
Lions running back Theo Riddick stretches out and gets into the end zone, without a knee hitting the turf, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick celebrates with teammates
Lions running back Theo Riddick celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Theo Riddick strut after
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Theo Riddick strut after Riddick's diving touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack and runs out of the pile in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Kasey Redfern runs out of the end zone
Lions punter Kasey Redfern runs out of the end zone after losing the ball during a punt in the first quarter. Redfern left the field on a cart after that play.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Kasey Redfern is taken off the field in
Lions punter Kasey Redfern is taken off the field in a cart after being injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack by the Cardinals' Chandler Jones and heads up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham can't pull down
Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham can't pull down a reception in the end zone with Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, and safety Glover Quin defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater boots a 58-yard field goal
Lions kicker Matt Prater boots a 58-yard field goal to get the Lions to within 10-9 just before halftime.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and head coach
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and head coach Jim Caldwell, right, talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and his mother,
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and his mother, owner, Martha Ford are on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions fans line up for the 2017 season-opening game
Lions fans line up for the 2017 season-opening game against the Arizona Cardinals.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Lions players Cory Schlesinger and Lomas Brown
Former Lions players Cory Schlesinger and Lomas Brown are on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and head coach Jim
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and general manager
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and general manager Bob Quinn talk before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions defensive back Lem Barney, an
Former Detroit Lions defensive back Lem Barney, an NFL Hall of Famer, blows out a cupcake with the Lions mascot Roary to celebrate Barney's 72nd birthday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Arizona Cardinals head past a giant MGM Lions head
The Arizona Cardinals head past a giant MGM Lions head on their way to the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions’ performance in Sunday’s 35-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

    Quarterback

    Matthew Stafford’s start was something out of a nightmare, throwing his first pass directly into the arms of Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel, who turned the mistake into six points. Stafford was throwing to a spot, not realizing his receiver had been knocked from his path. It’s an easy mistake to make, but one Stafford can’t afford. After that blunder, there was a handful of off-target throws through the first half, until he settled down and found his grove. He completed 12-of-17 down the stretch, including three touchdowns tosses, capping the 26th fourth-quarter comeback of his career. Grade: B+

    Running backs

    The Cardinals lived up to their reputation of being stout against the run, limiting Detroit’s backs to 51 yards on 22 carries. But the afternoon wasn’t without it’s positives for the Lions’ backfield. Theo Riddick caught six passes, including a seven-yard touchdown where he stopped on a dime and dove through a maze of four defenders to cross the goal line. And Dwayne Washington emphatically converted a 3rd-and-1 in the red zone, setting up another score. Grade: C-

    Wide receivers

    Golden Tate showed toughness, playing through an injured finger to catch 10 passes for 107 yards, with many of those receptions providing the Lions with a fresh set of downs. Rookie Kenny Golladay shook off some lackluster play in the first half to haul in a pair of touchdown passes, including a jaw-dropping diving grab on a deep throw from Stafford. And TJ Jones made two difficult catches to keep the fourth-quarter drive alive that put the Lions up for good. Grade: A-

    Tight ends

    Eric Ebron was largely a non-factor after recently returning from practice, but he did make a key third-down conversion on Detroit’s first touchdown drive. Darren Fells, in his Lions’ debut, wasn’t targeted in the passing game, but contributed to a relatively clean pocket for Stafford. Grade: C-

    Offensive line

    As noted, Stafford didn’t face a ton of inescapable pressure, suffering one sack — which could easily be credited to the Cardinals’ coverage — and three quarterback hits. The lack of lanes in the run game was the bigger concern, as the Cardinals regularly had a defender in the backfield, making life rough on the backs. Guard T.J. Lang picked up the unit’s only two penalties, including a block in the back that negated a 14-yard gain on a Tate end around. Grade: C-

    Defense, Golladay star as Lions surge past Cardinals

    Defensive line

    Detroit’s front was all kinds of impressive, despite recording only one sack. They put steady pressure on Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer, contributing to all three to the team’s interceptions. The front four also managed to hit Palmer six times, while completely stifling All-Pro running back David Johnson. Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson even forced Johnson to fumble. And out on the edge, defensive end Anthony Zettel stood out as a potential solution to the team’s pass-rush concerns. Grade: A

    Linebackers

    Rookie Jarrad Davis led the Lions with nine tackles, recovered a fumble and showed no issues communicating the calls to the defense. He also had some coverage lapses and was whistled for a pair of penalties, including a personal foul. More positives than negatives, no question, but plenty to clean up. Tahir Whitehead was solid on the weakside and did a nice job filling his run gaps, while Paul Worrilow broke up a pass in limited playing time. Grade: B

    Secondary

    What a coming-out party for the defensive backfield. The group played fast and got their hands on nine of Palmer’s 48 throws, intercepting three. Quandre Diggs was phenomenal in the nickel, breaking up a team-high three passes and nearly coming up with an incredible interception, only to see it overturned by replay. The Cardinals present all kinds of coverage challenges, between future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald in the slot and speedsters J.J. Nelson and John Brown on the outside, but the Lions’ safeties and corners answered in a big way. Grade: A

    Special teams

    Everything went to hell after Kasey Redfern dropped a punt in the back of the end zone, was forced to scramble and suffered an injury that knocked him from the game. That forced the Lions to lean on kicker Matt Prater to punt, and he wasn’t very good at it. The team also had to go to a backup holder, which led to a botched extra point. Other negatives included a pair of dumb penalties, including Zettel leaping on a field-goal attempt and giving the Cardinals a fresh set of downs in the red zone, and Washington taking an ill-advised bouncing ball out of the end zone during a kickoff return.

    The offsetting good came from Prater’s field-goal kicking. He knocked home a 58-yarder to end the first half. Rookie Jamal Agnew also showed some promise returning punts. Grade: D

    Coaches

    After slow starts the past couple seasons, Teryl Austin had Detroit’s defense coming hot out the gate against the Cardinals. The offense was a little more sluggish, but got it together in the second half. And you have to appreciate coordinator Jim Bob Cooter’s creativity, using defensive end Alex Barrett at fullback on Washington’s aforementioned third-down conversion.

    As for Jim Caldwell, he used his timeouts well in the first half, allowing Prater to kick the 58-yarder as time expired. He also had his unit well prepared to rush a snap after TJ Jones made an impressive grab near the sidelines, but could have been potentially ruled out of bounds had the Cardinals challenged it.

    The worst you can say about Caldwell is he went for a two-point conversion a little early, looking to tie the score in the third quarter. It didn’t hurt the team and the look, Golladay on Bethel, was a solid option. Grade: B+

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/Justin_Rogers

