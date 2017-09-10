Lions 35, Cardinals 23
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings in
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings in a diving 45-yard touchdown reception in front of Cardinals'Justin Bethel late in the fourth quarter of the 35-23 Detroit victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on September 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel brings down Cardinals
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel brings down Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel celebrates with
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel celebrates with Ezekiel Ansah after Zettel's sack of Cardinal quarterback Carson Palmer in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golliday can't pull down
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golliday can't pull down a reception in the end zone with Cardinals' Justin Bethel defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson greets Cardinals running back Kerwynn
Lions' Tavon Wilson greets Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams in the lane at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson brings down a reception with
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson brings down a reception with Lions' Kevin Lawson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffford throws in the fourth
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffford throws in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works his way through
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works his way through the Cardinals' defense after a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah runs through a hole
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah runs through a hole for positive yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up over
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up over Cardinals' Justin Behel and brings down a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay celebrates
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay celebrates with teammates after his first NFL regular season touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, center,
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, center, celebrating with Travis Swanson and Graham Glasgow, points to quarterback Matthew Stafford after his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie wide
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay come together after Golliday's first NFL regular season touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson can't catch up with Cardinals'
Lions' Kevin Lawson can't catch up with Cardinals' Andre Ellington, who pulls in a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay knocks away a reception
Lions cornerback Darius Slay knocks away a reception to Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald on third down, forcing Arizona to kick it away in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate brings in a reception under Cardinals'
Lions' Golden Tate brings in a reception under Cardinals' Tyvon Branch late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is brought down
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is brought down by Lions' A'Shawn Robinsonon on a throw that is intercepted by safety Miles Killebrew and taken into the end zone for a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Miles Killebrew takes a pick-six into
Lions safety Miles Killebrew takes a pick-six into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis, Ezekiel Ansah and Miles Killebrew
Lions' Jarrad Davis, Ezekiel Ansah and Miles Killebrew celebrate in the end zone after Killebrew's pick-six late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lets out a howl
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lets out a howl as he welcomes safety Miles Killebrew back to the sidelines after intercepting a Cardinals pass and taking it into the end zone for a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals' Mike Iupati gets called for a holding penalty
Cardinals' Mike Iupati gets called for a holding penalty but that still doesn't stop Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga from bringing down Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer to the ground late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson gets a hand in the mix, knocking
Lions' Tavon Wilson gets a hand in the mix, knocking the ball away from Cardinals' John Brown after he had it in his hands to stop the two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick and the newest member
Lions running back Theo Riddick and the newest member of the Lions' family, Theo Riddick Jr., 5 months old on the field after the Lions' victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cardinals running back David Johnson fumbles the ball
Cardinals running back David Johnson fumbles the ball but Arizona is able to recover in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals'
Lions' Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals' David Johnson in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson pulls in an interception in the
Lions' Tavon Wilson pulls in an interception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson celebrates with teammates after
Lions' Tavon Wilson celebrates with teammates after his first-quarter interception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has Cardinals' Justin
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has Cardinals' Justin Bethel in his sights after Bethel's interception of a Matthew Stafford pass but can't bring him down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Cardinals'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Cardinals' Chandler Jones in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads back to the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads back to the sidelines after being sacked in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions special teams, including Miles Killebrew who
Lions special teams, including Miles Killebrew who slams Cardinals' Josh Bynes, during a punt in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Cheerleaders entertain the Detroit crowd during
Lions Cheerleaders entertain the Detroit crowd during a break in the action in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals' John Brown can only look on as an overthrown
Cardinals' John Brown can only look on as an overthrown pass goes over his head and is intercepted by Lions' Glover Quin in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin brings back an interception intended
Lions' Glover Quin brings back an interception intended for Cardinals' John Brown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard and
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard and brought down by Cardinals' Tyvon Branch after a first-down scramble in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signals for a first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signals for a first down after getting brought down after a long scramble in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by Cardinals' Chandler Jones in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Charles Washington and Tavon Wilson celebrate
Lions Charles Washington and Tavon Wilson celebrate after Washington hammers a Cardinals special teams players on a punt return in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Some how Lions Matthew Stafford gets away from Cardinals'
Some how Lions Matthew Stafford gets away from Cardinals' Chandler Jones and heads up field for a first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries tossing a
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries tossing a ball up to a receiver under pressure on an incompletion in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer throws in the second
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a running
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a running reception over Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the Arizona sideline with Cardinals' Antoine Bethea defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater punts in the third quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater punts in the third quarter. Prater had to do double duty after punter Kasey Redfern left the field on a cart after being tackled in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Cheerleaders entertain Detroit fans during a
Lions Cheerleaders entertain Detroit fans during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick stretches out and gets
Lions running back Theo Riddick stretches out and gets into the end zone, without a knee hitting the turf, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick celebrates with teammates
Lions running back Theo Riddick celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Theo Riddick strut after
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Theo Riddick strut after Riddick's diving touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack and runs out of the pile in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Kasey Redfern runs out of the end zone
Lions punter Kasey Redfern runs out of the end zone after losing the ball during a punt in the first quarter. Redfern left the field on a cart after that play.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Kasey Redfern is taken off the field in
Lions punter Kasey Redfern is taken off the field in a cart after being injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack by the Cardinals' Chandler Jones and heads up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham can't pull down
Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham can't pull down a reception in the end zone with Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, and safety Glover Quin defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater boots a 58-yard field goal
Lions kicker Matt Prater boots a 58-yard field goal to get the Lions to within 10-9 just before halftime.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and head coach
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and head coach Jim Caldwell, right, talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and his mother,
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and his mother, owner, Martha Ford are on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions fans line up for the 2017 season-opening game
Lions fans line up for the 2017 season-opening game against the Arizona Cardinals.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Lions players Cory Schlesinger and Lomas Brown
Former Lions players Cory Schlesinger and Lomas Brown are on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and head coach Jim
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and general manager
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and general manager Bob Quinn talk before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions defensive back Lem Barney, an
Former Detroit Lions defensive back Lem Barney, an NFL Hall of Famer, blows out a cupcake with the Lions mascot Roary to celebrate Barney's 72nd birthday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Arizona Cardinals head past a giant MGM Lions head
The Arizona Cardinals head past a giant MGM Lions head on their way to the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — The Lions weren’t supposed to have an answer for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson. Then again, few teams do. 

    The NFL’s premier dual-threat running back, Johnson was a nightmare for opposing defenses last season, racking up 1,239 yards on the ground and another 879 on 80 receptions. He found the end zone 20 times. 

    Johnson got his through the air against the Lions on Sunday, matching a team-high with six receptions, but he wasn’t able to do anything on the ground. He finished with 23 yards on 11 carries. He also didn’t score and fumbled twice, losing one deep in his own territory that the Lions turned into a touchdown two plays later.

    Wojo: Lions awake in time to provide roaring wild ride



    Johnson was knocked from the game with a wrist injury on that fumble late in the third quarter. He had to be helped off the field the series before after taking a punishing blow from safety Glover Quin. 

    According to Quin, the Lions’ plan was to make Johnson feel the defense every time he touched the ball. 

    “We knew he was huge target for them, big part of the offense, so we just wanted to make sure we knew where he was at all times and make sure we put bodies on him,” Quinn said. “Hit him, hit him, hit him, continue to hit him and see if he can take it for four quarters and we were able to get him out of the game and that’s a big part of the offense.”

    With Johnson out of the game, the Cardinals punted the next two possessions, followed by quarterback Carson Palmer throwing an interception on a pass intended for Johnson’s backup, Andre Ellington. 

    When Johnson exited, the Lions were down 17-9. Over the final 19 minutes, the Lions went on a 26-0 run, coming away with the 35-23 victory.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers