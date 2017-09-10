Teez Tabor (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Detroit Lions second-round draft pick Teez Tabor is among the team’s inactives for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Also scratched from the lineup are running backs Tion Green and Zach Zenner, wide receiver Jared Abbrederis, guard Zac Kerin and offensive tackles Corey Robinson and Storm Norton.

Tabor is a victim of a deep cornerback group. He’s well behind starters Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson on the depth chart, and D.J. Hayden is capable of backing up all three spots, including nickel back. Fellow rookie Jamal Agnew has a role returning punts.

With Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick at full strength, the Lions will roll with just three running backs against the Cardinals. Abdullah is expected to see the bulk of the work, with Riddick serving as the change-of-pace option. Dwayne Washington could see touches in short-yardage situations and will also return kickoffs.

Robinson is the only player from the group dealing with an injury. He was recently activated off the physically unable to perform list and was listed as questionable for the game with a foot injury.

As for the Cardinals, the team will be without two key players in linebacker Deone Bucannon and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. Bucannon is one of the NFL’s more versatile defenders, while Nkemdiche, the talented interior pass-rusher, is expected to play an important role in replacing Calais Campbell, the All-Pro who left in free agency this past offseason.

