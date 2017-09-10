Lions punter Kasey Redfern runs out of the end zone after losing the ball during a punt in the first quarter. Redfern left the field on a cart after that play. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Lions have a punter problem.

After finding a capable stopgap while Sam Martin continues his recovery from an offseason ankle injury, the team appears to have lost backup Kasey Redfern to injury.

Redfern went down in the first quarter, after botching a snap, he attempted to scramble for a first down, only to take a big hit from Arizona Cardinals tight end Ifeanyi Momah near the sideline. Redfern was slow to get up and taken to the locker room for evaluation, where he was ultimately ruled out with a knee injury.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell, who rarely offers specific details on injuries, called Redfern’s condition significant and spoke in past tense about the punter, hinting at the issue being season-ending.

"This young man has worked extremely hard and he’s done a nice job for us," Caldwell said. "I was looking for him to have the kind of year he’s shown he was having throughout the preseason. "

The Lions turned to kicker Matt Prater to punt the rest of the game and he struggled, with a 34.8-yard average. Caldwell said the team will seek to rectify its punting situation before next week’s game against the New York Giants.

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers