Fans make their way to Ford Field for the opener against the Cardinals. (Photo: Rod Beard, Detroit News)

It's back.

The crisp (almost) autumn air, the football feeling, the audacity of NFL hope.

The Detroit Lions and their fans were counting down to the 1 p.m. Sunday start to their regular season against the Arizona Cardinals and the buzz downtown was palpable.

The expanded and revamped tailgate areas on both sides of Woodward were filled with filled with fans, their brats, hamburgers, beverages and Lions gear. Many of the newer restaurants and bars around Ford Field were packed with throngs of fans both taking in the new downtown scenery and ready for the NFL season to kick off.

On the walk to Ford Field, many fans sported their Matthew Stafford jerseys, wholeheartedly backing the – at least for now – highest-paid player in the league. Shockingly (or humorously), I also saw a Louis Delmas jersey among the revelers.

It's all in preparation for one of the biggest events downtown since Opening Day for the Tigers – and that'll be short-lived, as well, as Little Caesars Arena prepares to open in a couple weeks.

LIONS VS. CARDINALS

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

TV / radio: Fox / 760 WJR

Line: Cardinals by 1.5

MORE COVERAGE

Lions second-rounder Teez Tabor among inactives for opener

Cardinals pose critical early test for Lions

Niyo: Caldwell’s future with Lions on the line

Lions vs. Cardinals preview: All eyes on Johnson

Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Cardinals

Lions game-by-game predictions from Justin Rogers