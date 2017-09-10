Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel (28) breaks a tackle after intercepting a pass from Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford for an 82-yard touchdown. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Associated Press)

Cardinals tack on field goal

After taking over at the Lions' 13, David Johnson had two rushes for two yards and an incomplete pass from Carson Palmer to Larry Fitzgerald at the goal-line set up a field goal try. However, a leaping penalty on the Lions during the field goal attempt gave the Cardinals new life inside the 10. However, the defense stood strong and held the Cardinals to a field goal by Phil Dawson. The Cardinals took a 10-0 lead.

Lions' offense struggles again

The Lions' drive started deep in their own territory, at the 19, after a penalty on the punt return to set it up. Matt Stafford was sacked for a seven-yard loss to start the drive, Theo Riddick then caught a short pass. On third-and-12, Stafford tossed a short incompletion to avoid a sack which resulted in intentional grounding. Kasey Redfern's attempted punt didn't go off as planned as he was forced to run out of the end zone to escape a safety. The Cardinals would get it in the red zone.

David Johnson stuffed by Lions' defense

The Cardinals started their second drive at their own 33-yard line after a Lions punt. David Johnson continued to get touches, catching a pass for two yards and then rushing for six to set up third-and-short. The Lions' defense stuffed Johnson, forcing a punt

Lions go three-and-out

The Lions' second drive didn't end much better than their first, although they didn't allow a pick-six this time. Ameer Abdullah rushed for no gain and caught a short pass to set up third-and-long. Matt Stafford hit rookie Kenny Golladay down the sideline and it looked like he made a miraculous finger-tip catch, but a hit jarred it loose. Three-and-out for the Lions.

Stafford throws pick-six

It didn't take long for Matt Stafford to throw his first pick of the season. After a five-yard run by Ameer Abdullah to start the drive deep inside Cardinal territory, Stafford threw an interception, returned 82 yards for a touchdown by Justin Bethel. The Cardinals led early, 7-0.

Cardinals toss pick on opening drive

After winning the toss and electing to receive, the Cardinals relied on their workhorse, David Johnson. Larry Fitzgerald caught a four-yard pass to start the drive and Johnson touched the ball three times, including a 15-yard reception which nearly resulted in a lost fumble. He was flagged for offensive pass interference, leading to a third-and-long for Carson Palmer. The veteran quarterback threw an interception to Tavon Wilson and he returned it to the Cardinals' 23-yard line.

It's back.

The crisp (almost) autumn air, the football feeling, the audacity of NFL hope.

The Detroit Lions and their fans were counting down to the 1 p.m. Sunday start to their regular season against the Arizona Cardinals and the buzz downtown was palpable.

The expanded and revamped tailgate areas on both sides of Woodward were filled with filled with fans, their brats, hamburgers, beverages and Lions gear. Many of the newer restaurants and bars around Ford Field were packed with throngs of fans both taking in the new downtown scenery and ready for the NFL season to kick off.

On the walk to Ford Field, many fans sported their Matthew Stafford jerseys, wholeheartedly backing the – at least for now – highest-paid player in the league. Shockingly (or humorously), I also saw a Louis Delmas jersey among the revelers.

It's all in preparation for one of the biggest events downtown since Opening Day for the Tigers – and that'll be short-lived, as well, as Little Caesars Arena prepares to open in a couple weeks.

LIONS VS. CARDINALS

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

TV / radio: Fox / 760 WJR

Line: Cardinals by 1.5

