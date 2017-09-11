Alex Barrett (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park – In the grand scheme of things, it’s an unmemorable and unglamorous play that will often go overlooked.

But during Sunday’s season-opening 35-23 win over the Cardinals, Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter rolled out a new wrinkle late in the first half that led to a key third-down conversion and eventually the team’s first touchdown.

Trailing 10-0 and facing a third-and-1 at the Cardinals’ 10-yard line with 2:55 left in the second quarter, rookie Alex Barrett, an undrafted defensive end, lined up at fullback with running back Dwayne Washington deep in the backfield in the I-formation.

After the snap, Barrett burst through a hole on the right side of the line and led the convoy for Washington, who managed to pick up six yards and a fresh set of downs before being wrestled down.

While Barrett (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) isn’t solely responsible for the critical conversion, he did enough to clear the way and make Cooter’s creative twist pay off.

“We're always looking for opportunities to utilize our roster as much as we possibly can,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Monday. “We're also searching for body types and trying to see who we think, in evaluations throughout the spring and summer, who can fill in that role and he's one of guys that can do it.

“He showed that and obviously did a pretty nice job yesterday. Body type is such where he's mobile, he's got vision and he doesn't mind a little collision once in a while.”

Two plays later, the Lions scored on Matthew Stafford’s first of four touchdowns passes – a 6-yard toss to Marvin Jones Jr. – to cut the deficit to 10-6 and cash in after coming up empty their first four drives.

The run play was Barrett’s lone cameo on offense. He also played 14 defensive snaps in his debut Sunday and assisted on one tackle.

