Buy Photo Lions linebacker Nick Bellore readies for a reception during drills. Detroit Lions organized team activity, OTA, at the training facility in Allen Park, Michigan on May 31, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears, The Detroit News). (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions re-signed linebacker Nick Bellore on Monday, waiving offensive tackle Storm Norton to clear the roster space.

It was a reversal from Saturday’s move, when the Lions elevated Norton off the practice squad, releasing Bellore in the process.

By cutting Bellore, a Central Michigan alum and special-teams standout, over the weekend, the Lions avoided guaranteeing the veteran’s salary for the full season.

Norton was inactive for the season opener against the Cardinals.

In addition to bringing back Bellore, the Lions also added defensive tackle Daniel Ross to the practice squad.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 325-pounds, Ross is an undrafted free agent out of Northeast Mississippi Community College. He spent much of this offseason with the Houston Texans.