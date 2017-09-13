Eli Manning of the New York Giants gets sacked by DeMarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of a 19-3 loss Sunday. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images)

The Lions defense may be heartened by the Giants offensive line's second-place ranking in ESPN's O-Line Calamity Index.

The Lions play the Giants at 8:30 Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The second-place ranking suggests the unit is operating somewhere between the Three Stooges and Keystone Cops.

The Giants are coming off a 19-3 loss to the Cowboys Sunday, which marked their seventh straight game without reaching 20 points, writes ESPN's Mike Sando. The full article here.

Seattle is No. 1 on the ESPN O-Line Calamity Index. Houston is No. 3 followed by Cincinnati at No. 4 and Minnesota at No. 5.

About the Giants' offensive front, an unnamed GM said, "Everyone said they are going to win the division, but I was like, 'How?' They have no offensive line. [Ereck] Flowers at left tackle is rough, and it's not his fault. He is a right tackle, a power guy only. That is not going to change. It will get worse from the standpoint of confidence because he is young and the media is after him there in New York."