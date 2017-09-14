The Lions have taken swift and decisive action against a season-ticket holder who posted a racially charged video on social media directed at a pair of fans who sat through the national anthem prior to last Sunday’s game at Ford Field. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have taken swift and decisive action against a season-ticket holder who posted a racially charged video on social media directed at a pair of fans who sat through the national anthem prior to last Sunday’s game at Ford Field.

After an investigation, including a conversation with the person who posted the video, he is no longer a season-ticket holder and he isn’t welcome in the stadium for future events.

The video, posted on Snapchat, had a voiced-over suggestion that the sitting fans leave the country. The photo was captioned “stupid (expletive).”

Team president Rod Wood told The Detroit News he would be reaching out to the fans who were captured in the social-media post.

In an interview with WXYZ on Tuesday, Stacey Graham, one of the fans in the video, said she’s been sitting out the national anthem since last season because of disagreements with the lyrics of the anthem’s third verse.

