Lions receiver Golden Tate says the finger he injured Sunday against the Cardinals feels fine. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The last time the Detroit Lions played the New York Giants, quarterback Matthew Stafford played with a custom, single-finger glove to protect a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Wide receiver Golden Tate doesn’t expect to need such extravagances when the team battles the Giants on Monday night next week.

Tate suffered a finger injury in the team’s season-opening win last Sunday, when a Stafford fastball ricocheted off his fingertips. Tate briefly left the game to get his left ring finger taped, but he confirmed Thursday there’s no break.

“My hand feels great,” Tate said. “I’ve been catching with it great. It just feels good.”

That’s a, pardon the pun, break for the Lions. Tate was the team’s leading receiver last year, and set the pace in Week 1 with 10 grabs for 107 yards.

