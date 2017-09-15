WXYZ-TV Channel 7 will carry the Lions-Giants game on Monday. Kickoff is 8:30. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions’ game vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football will be shown live on WXYZ Channel 7 in Detroit.

The game, which is taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is being shown nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is 8:30.

Channel 7 starts pregame coverage at 7 with a show hosted by news anchors Carolyn Clifford and Steven Clark featuring live reports from sports anchor Brad Galli at MetLife Stadium.

Former Lions player and NFL analyst Rob Rubick will be joined by WXYZ sports anchors Justin Rose and Kacie Hollins in the studio for analysis.