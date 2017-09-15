Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Channel 7 to air Lions-Giants game Monday
The Detroit Lions’ game vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football will be shown live on WXYZ Channel 7 in Detroit.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Channel 7 to air Lions-Giants game Monday
The Detroit News
Published 3:12 p.m. ET Sept. 15, 2017 | Updated 3:31 p.m. ET Sept. 15, 2017
The Detroit Lions’ game vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football will be shown live on WXYZ Channel 7 in Detroit.
The game, which is taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is being shown nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is 8:30.
Channel 7 starts pregame coverage at 7 with a show hosted by news anchors Carolyn Clifford and Steven Clark featuring live reports from sports anchor Brad Galli at MetLife Stadium.
Former Lions player and NFL analyst Rob Rubick will be joined by WXYZ sports anchors Justin Rose and Kacie Hollins in the studio for analysis.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs