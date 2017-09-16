Lions' Dwayne Washington didn't have a sterling performance as kick returner in the season-opening game against the Cardinals. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions aren’t prepared to announce a change at kick returner for the team’s Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants.

After a disappointing season opener for Dwayne Washington, which included an ill-advised return of a bouncing ball out of the back of the end zone, Lions coach Jim Caldwell won’t commit to making a switch to rookie Jamal Agnew.

“You could see a little bit of both,” Caldwell said. “You could see both Dwayne and you could see Agnew as well.”

Whether he gets the call or not, Agnew is ready for an increased opportunity.

"In my opinion, it's a lot easier to catch a kickoff,” Agnew said. “Punts, you have the ball turning over in different ways. …On kickoffs, you can kind of get a feel for where it's going to land right away."

Handling punts in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals, Agnew shined, averaging 16.0 yards on three attempts.

"It gives me a little bit more confidence knowing that now I have the ability to do something with the ball in my hands,” Agnew said. “The most important part is getting the ball in my hands, tracking the ball, catching it, looking it in and first and foremost, making a good decision."

Agnew took over for Washington on kickoffs in the second half, bringing back one out of the end zone for an 18-yard gain. Agnew was also slightly better than Washington during the preseason, albeit a small sample size for both.

