Eli Manning (Photo: Ron Jenkins, AP)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Monday’s Lions at Giants game (8:30 p.m., ESPN, Channel 7).

Justin Rogers: It's difficult to win on the road, even more so with the hoopla that surrounds a primetime game, but the Lions should be able to pull out a victory. New York's offense can't find the end zone and Odell Beckham Jr., even if he plays, won't be 100 percent. I like the Lions to start the season 2-0. Lions 20-16

James Hawkins: The Giants’ offense was abysmal in Week 1, and even if they get Odell Beckham Jr. back, it won’t matter much if Eli Manning is constantly tap dancing away from pressure. While New York boasts a stellar defense, the Lions will be able to do enough to make Manning uncomfortable, and force a key turnover or two. Lions 17-14

John Niyo: This time the Lions are bringing all their offensive ammo, with a healthy trigger finger. So provided they limit turnovers, they should have enough to outscore a Giants offense that's playing with a hobbled OBJ and a helpless O-line. Lions 27-20

Bob Wojnowski: Not a comfortable spot for the Lions, playing on Monday night against a desperate team. The Giants’ offense has been awful, and not only because of Odell Beckham Jr.’s sprained ankle. Eli Manning hasn’t been a big-play QB for a while, and the running game hasn’t done much. The Lions need to kick-start their own running game with Ameer Abdullah, because Matthew Stafford won’t get a ton of time against the New York defense. Giants 22-13

