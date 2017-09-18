The Detroit Lions are worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions are valued at $1.7 billion, according to Forbes, ranking No. 31 in the 32-team National Football League.

That $1.7 billion figure still represents a 3 percent increase in value over last year, Forbes says.

The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise for the 11th straight year. Their worth increased 14 percent in the last year, reaching $4.8 billion, Forbes says. That’s more than $1 billion ahead of the New England Patriots ($3.7 billion).

Rounding out the NFL’s top five are the New York Giants ($3.3 billion), Washington ($3.1 billion) and the San Francisco 49ers ($3.05 billion).

On average, an NFL franchise is worth $2.52 billion, an increase of 8 percent since 2016. Much of that can be attributed to rights fees and new stadiums or stadium renovations.

Every team is worth at least a billion, with the Buffalo Bills last at $1.6 billion. Forbes reported earlier this year that the average baseball franchise is worth $1.54 billion.

The Atlanta Falcons had the highest increase in value, up 16 percent to more than $2.47 billion. The team just moved into the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

