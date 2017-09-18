Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions take the national stage on Monday Night Football with an 8:30 p.m. matchup against the New York Giants. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.

LIONS VS. GIANTS

When: Monday, 8:30 p.m.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV / radio: ESPN, Channel 7 / WJR 760

Records: Lions 1-0, Giants 0-1

Line: Giants by 3

MORE COVERAGE

Lions' ground game gunning to grasp 'upper hand'

Niyo: Lions’ no huddle no trouble for Stafford and Co.

Lions vs. Giants preview: DBs could give Detroit fits

Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Giants

ESPN to feature Lions' Ansah on Monday Night Countdown

Giants’ Jenkins poses another stiff challenge for Lions’ Jones

Lions’ Quandre Diggs won’t rest on opening-game glory