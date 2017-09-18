The Detroit Lions take the national stage on Monday Night Football with an 8:30 p.m. matchup against the New York Giants. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.
LIONS VS. GIANTS
When: Monday, 8:30 p.m.
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
TV / radio: ESPN, Channel 7 / WJR 760
Records: Lions 1-0, Giants 0-1
Line: Giants by 3
