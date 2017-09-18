Lions, Giants
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants'
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chat on the field before Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Woodson breaks out a dance while ESPN's Monday
Buy Photo
Charles Woodson breaks out a dance while ESPN's Monday Night Football crew including Suzy Kober, Steve Young, Randy Moss and Trent Dilfer prepare for tonights game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions newest punter Jeff Locke warms up before the
Buy Photo
Lions newest punter Jeff Locke warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was cutting
Buy Photo
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was cutting just fine, warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up on the field.
Buy Photo
Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up on the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the field
Buy Photo
Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator Jim Cooter talk on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game,
Buy Photo
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game, moving like he is ready to play some football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Lions head
Buy Photo
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater and injured punter Sam Martin
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater and injured punter Sam Martin on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and Giants' wide receiver
Buy Photo
Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chat on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York
Buy Photo
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple wears a unique mouthguard, while warming up before Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Manning nearly coughs up ball for six points

    The Giants began their first drive at their own 16. Paul Perkins was stuffed on the first play and then Haloti Ngata recorded a sack and Eli Manning fumbled the ball which was picked up in the end zone by Darius Slay. The play would be reviewed and reversed as the officials ruled that his knee was down fractions of a second before the ball came loose. On third-and-13, Shane Vereen was given a draw and gained just four yards. New York would punt.

    Lions can't find run game early

    The Lions received to begin the game, but would start at their own 19-yad line. After a tough 4-yard run by Ameer Abdullah, Matt Stafford found Eric Ebron for 17 yards. Abdullah's next two runs went nowhere, though. Stafford was flushed from the pocket and then found tight end Darren Fells for two yards, forcing a punt.

    The Detroit Lions take the national stage on Monday Night Football with an 8:30 p.m. matchup against the New York Giants. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.

    LIONS VS. GIANTS

    When: Monday, 8:30 p.m.

    Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

    TV / radio: ESPN, Channel 7 / WJR 760

    Records: Lions 1-0, Giants 0-1

    Line: Giants by 3

    MORE COVERAGE

    WR Odell Beckham in, CB Janoris Jenkins out for Giants vs Lions

    Lions' ground game gunning to grasp 'upper hand'

    Niyo: Lions’ no huddle no trouble for Stafford and Co.

    Lions vs. Giants preview: DBs could give Detroit fits

    Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Giants

    ESPN to feature Lions' Ansah on Monday Night Countdown

    Giants’ Jenkins poses another stiff challenge for Lions’ Jones

    Lions’ Quandre Diggs won’t rest on opening-game glory

    1 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE