Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Manning nearly coughs up ball for six points

The Giants began their first drive at their own 16. Paul Perkins was stuffed on the first play and then Haloti Ngata recorded a sack and Eli Manning fumbled the ball which was picked up in the end zone by Darius Slay. The play would be reviewed and reversed as the officials ruled that his knee was down fractions of a second before the ball came loose. On third-and-13, Shane Vereen was given a draw and gained just four yards. New York would punt.

Lions can't find run game early

The Lions received to begin the game, but would start at their own 19-yad line. After a tough 4-yard run by Ameer Abdullah, Matt Stafford found Eric Ebron for 17 yards. Abdullah's next two runs went nowhere, though. Stafford was flushed from the pocket and then found tight end Darren Fells for two yards, forcing a punt.

The Detroit Lions take the national stage on Monday Night Football with an 8:30 p.m. matchup against the New York Giants. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.

LIONS VS. GIANTS

When: Monday, 8:30 p.m.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV / radio: ESPN, Channel 7 / WJR 760

Records: Lions 1-0, Giants 0-1

Line: Giants by 3

