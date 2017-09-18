Lions Marvin Jones Jr. and T.J. Jones celebrate the former’s touchdown in the first quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

East Rutherford, N.J. — Under the bright lights in the big city, and in front of a national television audience, the Lions didn’t buckle, moving to 2-0 on the season with a 24-10 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Lions got major contributions from all three phases in the victory. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had a quiet, but efficient night, completing 15 of 21 for 122 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions; the defense generated a turnover, five sacks and two fourth-quarter stops; and punt returner Jamal Agnew delivered the knockout blow with an 88-yard touchdown return early in the fourth quarter.

Detroit got on the board early when Stafford connected with Marvin Jones on a 27-yard pass down the right sideline. The third-down throw was short, but Jones adjusted, coming back to the ball, easily beating second-year cornerback Eli Apple. The Lions converted three third downs on the scoring drive.

The Giants responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Quarterback Eli Manning was sharp, completing all six of his throws, capped by an 18-yard touchdown to rookie tight end Evan Engram. The Lions lost Engram in coverage, as he ran up the gut from a backfield alignment after safety Tavon Wilson and linebacker Tahir Whitehead bit hard on play-action.

BOX SCORE: Lions 24, Giants 10

The teams traded turnovers before the Lions regained the lead. Stafford coughed up a fumble when he was sacked by Jason Pierre-Paul. The Giants defensive end clipped the front of Stafford’s face mask on the play, but no penalty was called.

But the Giants gave it right back when Manning threw behind his intended target, only to see the pass deflected by Lions safety Glover Quin and intercepted by Whitehead.

Five plays later, the Lions were back in the end zone, when Stafford stepped up in the pocket and found tight end Eric Ebron on a crossing route from 7 yards out.

Ebron paced the Lions with five catches for 42 yards and the score.

The Lions tacked on three more before the half when Matt Prater’s 56-yarder deflected off the crossbar, popped up in the air and just trickled over. It marked his 36th make from 50 yards or more in his career, moving him into a tie for sixth on the all-time list, one behind Jason Elam.

The Giants got back within one score in the third quarter, settling for a 25-yard field goal after stalling out in the red zone, but the Lions put the game away shortly after with Agnew’s punt return.

Lions schedule

The rookie had to backtrack for the booming 60-yard boot, and went a step too deep, forcing him to snag it off his shoetops. After making the first man miss, he spun through a tackle attempt then easily juked past punter Brad Wing and into the end zone.

Detroit’s defense did the rest, twice stopping the Giants on fourth down in fourth quarter. Cornerback Quandre Diggs came up with one of the stops near midfield, making a quick and decisive tackle after a completion. The officials initially awarded the Giants the first down, but the spot was overturned after the Lions challenged.

Ziggy Ansah led Detroit’s defensive charge with three sacks, besting his output for the 2016 season in one night. And running back Ameer Abdullah slogged through some early-game struggles to break a pair of long runs, finishing his night with 86 yards on 17 carries.

The Lions will return home to battle the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons (2-0) next week. The Falcons topped the Green Bay Packers over the weekend, 34-23.

