Lions, Giants
Detroit Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants'
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chat on the field before Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Woodson breaks out a dance while ESPN's Monday
Buy Photo
Charles Woodson breaks out a dance while ESPN's Monday Night Football crew including Suzy Kober, Steve Young, Randy Moss and Trent Dilfer prepare for tonights game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions newest punter Jeff Locke warms up before the
Buy Photo
Lions newest punter Jeff Locke warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was cutting
Buy Photo
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was cutting just fine, warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up on the field.
Buy Photo
Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up on the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the field
Buy Photo
Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator Jim Cooter talk on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game,
Buy Photo
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game, moving like he is ready to play some football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Lions head
Buy Photo
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater and injured punter Sam Martin
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater and injured punter Sam Martin on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and Giants' wide receiver
Buy Photo
Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chat on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York
Buy Photo
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple wears a unique mouthguard, while warming up before Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

    East Rutherford, N.J. – The Detroit Lions are rolling with the same 46 players on the active roster as last week, while the New York Giants defense will be missing two key starters on Monday night.

    The Giants ruled middle linebacker B.J. Goodson and cornerback Janoris Jenkins out prior to kickoff. Goodson is coming off a Week 1 performance where he racked up 18 tackles, while Jenkins, the Pro Bowl cover corner, limited Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant to two catches.

    The good news for the Giants is wide receiver Odell Beckham is active and will make his season debut after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason.

    For the Lions, the team scratched wide receiver Jared Abbrederis, cornerback Teez Tabor, offensive tackle Emmett Cleary, guard Zac Kerin, linebacker Nick Bellore and running backs Zach Zenner and Tion Green.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers