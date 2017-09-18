Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game, moving like he is ready to play some football. NFL Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on September 18, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News). (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

East Rutherford, N.J. – The Detroit Lions are rolling with the same 46 players on the active roster as last week, while the New York Giants defense will be missing two key starters on Monday night.

The Giants ruled middle linebacker B.J. Goodson and cornerback Janoris Jenkins out prior to kickoff. Goodson is coming off a Week 1 performance where he racked up 18 tackles, while Jenkins, the Pro Bowl cover corner, limited Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant to two catches.

The good news for the Giants is wide receiver Odell Beckham is active and will make his season debut after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason.

For the Lions, the team scratched wide receiver Jared Abbrederis, cornerback Teez Tabor, offensive tackle Emmett Cleary, guard Zac Kerin, linebacker Nick Bellore and running backs Zach Zenner and Tion Green.

