Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis leaves the field after getting hit hard and leaving the game, not to return, in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

East Rutherford, N.J. — The Lions emerged with an impressive victory Monday night, 24-10 over the New York Giants, but they didn’t escape the night unscathed.

The Lions had two defensive starters suffer injuries, and although he dismissed concerns, running back Ameer Abdullah also appeared to hobble off the field toward the end of the game.

Rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis left the game in the third quarter after he was blocked from behind by Giants receiver Odell Beckham while trying to make a tackle. Davis’ head collided with the hip of the ball carrier and he was down several minutes before being helped to the sideline to be evaluated for a concussion.

Davis was prohibited from speaking to the media after the game, indicating he’s in concussion protocol.

Lions starting safety Tavon Wilson also left the game in the third quarter. Announced out with a shoulder injury, he did not return. He was replaced by Miles Killebrew.

As for Abdullah, he pulled up with an apparent leg injury after a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter. He immediately exited the game, and was held back when he tried to return.

In the locker room, Abdullah denied suffering an injury. A broken foot ended his season prematurely in 2016.

