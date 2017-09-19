Lions 24, Giants 10
Ameer Abdullah carries the ball in the first quarter.
Ameer Abdullah carries the ball in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 56-yard field
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 56-yard field goal that bounced off the bottom bar in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew is upended returning a kick in the
Lions' Jamal Agnew is upended returning a kick in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. and T.J. Jones celebrate Jones
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. and T.J. Jones celebrate Jones touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew is upends returning a kick in the
Lions' Jamal Agnew is upends returning a kick in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Giants' Paul Perkins is brought down by Lions Tavon
Giants' Paul Perkins is brought down by Lions Tavon Wilson and Tahir Whitehead in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Eli Manning is sacked by Lions' Haloti Ngata
Giants' Eli Manning is sacked by Lions' Haloti Ngata in the first quarter. Manning fumbled the ball and Lions recovered in the end zone.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick brought down in the
Lions running back Theo Riddick brought down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford breaks out of the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford breaks out of the pocket and runs for a first down on third down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears,Detroit News
Giants' Evan Engram pulls in a touchdown reception
Giants' Evan Engram pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball and Rick Wagner chases after it but New York ends up gaining possession in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York Giants' cornerback Eli Apple wears a unique mouthguard, while warming up before Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants'
Detroit Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chat on the field before Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Charles Woodson breaks out a dance while ESPN's Monday
Charles Woodson breaks out a dance while ESPN's Monday Night Football crew including Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Randy Moss and Trent Dilfer prepare for tonights game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions newest punter Jeff Locke warms up before the
Lions newest punter Jeff Locke warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was cutting
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was cutting just fine, warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up on the field.
Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the field
Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator Jim Cooter talk on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game,
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game, moving like he is ready to play some football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Lions head
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater and injured punter Sam Martin
Lions kicker Matt Prater and injured punter Sam Martin on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and Giants' wide receiver
Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chat on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple wears a unique mouthguard, while warming up before Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Darius Slay poses for pictures by teammate/ photographer
Lions Darius Slay poses for pictures by teammate/ photographer Tavon Wilson after Slay picked up a fumble in the end zone but sadly, the play was overturned when Giants quarterback Eli Manning knee touched the ground before fumbling in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater is all smiles after his long
Lions kicker Matt Prater is all smiles after his long field goal that bounced off the bottom bar in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws in the third
Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the third
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions Anthony Zettel and Tahir Whitehead stop Giants
Lions Anthony Zettel and Tahir Whitehead stop Giants running back Paul Perkins in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Giants' Jerell Adams pulls in a long reception in front
Giants' Jerell Adams pulls in a long reception in front of Lions Paul Worrilow in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie breaks up a long
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie breaks up a long pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks a long pass intended
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks a long pass intended for Giants' Sterling Shepard in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles once again
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles once again for positive yardage in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions t.J. Lang has some words with Giants' Calvin
Lions t.J. Lang has some words with Giants' Calvin Munson after Munson hit a sliding Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick vaults over a Giants
Lions running back Theo Riddick vaults over a Giants defensemen on a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick stiff arms Giants'
Lions running back Theo Riddick stiff arms Giants' Calvin Mason on a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Ezekiel Ansah knocks the ball away from Giants
Lions Ezekiel Ansah knocks the ball away from Giants quarterback Eli Manning but New York is able to recover in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions fans begin to chant as Giants fans head to the
Lions fans begin to chant as Giants fans head to the door late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall can't hang onto
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall can't hang onto a reception down the sidelines with Lions D.J. Hayden defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown
Lions' Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown down the Giants sideline in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown
Lions Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown down the Giants sideline in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown
Lions Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown down the Giants sideline in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions Jeremiah Valoaga, Paul Worrilow and Jamal Agnew
Lions Jeremiah Valoaga, Paul Worrilow and Jamal Agnew celebrate Agnew's punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants running back Paul Perkins is brought down by
Giants running back Paul Perkins is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis leaves the field
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis leaves the field after getting hit hard and leaving the game, not to return, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. comes over and
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. comes over and shakes Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis hand after Davis was hit hard and left the field, not returning to the game, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall goes up for a
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall goes up for a long touchdown reception but Lions' Darius Slay knocks it away in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can't hang onto
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can't hang onto a fourth down pass, turning the ball over to Detroit in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a large
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a large gain late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick heads up field, gaining
Lions running back Theo Riddick heads up field, gaining yardage and burning off precious seconds on the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants quarterback
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants quarterback Eli Manning meet on the field after the 24-10 victory for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, who had multiple
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, who had multiple sacks in the game, slaps hands with fans as he leaves the field with a 24-10 victory over the Giants.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron takes in the cheers of a
Lions tight end Eric Ebron takes in the cheers of a small but vocal group of Detroit fans as the players left the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate raises his hands for
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate raises his hands for 2-0 as he leaves the field after Detroit beat New York, 24-10.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field with a 24-10 victory over the New York Jets, putting Detroit at 2-0 for the season.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    East Rutherford, N.J. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance after Monday’s 24-10 New York Giants.

    Quarterback
    You might do a double-take after checking at the box score. Matthew Stafford only threw for 122 yards, his career-low in a game he played start to finish. But he was wildly efficient, completing 15 of his 21 throws, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also continued to show impressive elusiveness, including scrambling for a key third-down conversion. The only real knocks on the performance was a couple of misfires on deep passes and losing a fumble. Grade: B+

    Running backs
    The yards didn’t come easy for Ameer Abdullah, but he continued to run hard and was finally rewarded with a pair of long gains. He finished with a career-high 86 yards on 17 carries but did appear to pull up lame on a 34-yard romp late in the fourth quarter. He insisted he was fine after the game, so we’ll have to check the report later this week.  Grade: B

    Wide receivers
    Marvin Jones made a nice touchdown grab in the first quarter, but it was his only catch on five targets. Golden Tate caught all four passes thrown his way, but it only netted him 24 yards. And Kenny Golladay was a non-factor and got chewed out by his position coach for poor effort on a deep ball. Overall, the group just didn’t see a lot of opportunities. Grade: B-

    Tight ends
    Eric Ebron was Stafford’s favorite target, catching all five passes thrown his direction. He also came up with a touchdown, his first of the season, on a slick crossing route. The tight ends were asked to block, a lot, as the Lions worked hard to establish an outside running game.  Grade: B+

    Offensive line
    It was a rough day for left tackle Greg Robinson, who got beat on a few pass rushes and was flagged for a trio of penalties, including a pair of holds. T.J. Lang, Graham Glasgow and Rick Wagner also got hit with holding infractions, and outside of two long Abdullah runs, the ground game struggled. There were too many negative plays.   Grade: D+

    Defensive line
    Once again, the defensive line had a significant impact with Ziggy Ansah abusing the Giants’ offensive tackles to the tune of three sacks. Haloti Ngata also got home for a sack, and the front four hit Eli Manning two other times. In addition to the pressure on the passer, the Lions limited the Giants to 62 rushing yards. Grade: A

    Linebackers
    The linebackers had a role in limiting the ground game and were also decent in coverage, other than a long pass surrendered by Paul Worrilow. Tahir Whitehead scored the team’s only turnover when he snagged a deflected pass out of the air in the second quarter, helping set up the team’s second touchdown.  Grade: B

    Secondary
    Safety Tavon Wilson got a little too aggressive on a play-action pass, leading to the Giants' lone touchdown. Otherwise, the Lions secondary largely held Manning and company in check. Darius Slay had a key pass breakup, with a massive hit near the goal line, which saved a touchdown. And Quandre Diggs, one week after shutting down Larry Fitzgerald, had a big-time stop on fourth down, stuffing the receiver shy of the marker, helping seal the win.   Grade: B+

    Special teams
    Matt Prater bombed home a 56-yard field goal with a new holder and Jamal Agnew had an electric touchdown return on a punt, sparking a big night from the third phase. New punter Jeff Locke was solid in his role, helped by strong play from his coverage units. And Agnew made another smart play, letting a kickoff skip past him and out of bounds, leading to great starting field position.  Grade: A+

    Coaches
    It was a unique game plan, that leaned heavily on ball control, but it allowed the Lions to essentially lead start to finish. And the Lions became only the second team to win a challenge this season, when Jim Caldwell threw the red flag on a bad fourth-down spot, overturning a fresh set of downs for the Giants and giving the Lions the ball back near midfield. Grade: A