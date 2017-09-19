The Lions-Giants game had an 11.3 rating on ESPN and a 17.4 rating on WXYZ-ABC, for a combined 28.7 rating in the market. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Lions-Giants Monday Night Night telecast enabled ESPN to beat out all networks for the evening with an average 7.4 U.S. household rating and 12.74 million viewers through TV and streaming.

The Lions' 24-10 victory in Week 2 also ranked higher than last year's Eagles-Bears Week 2 Monday night telecast.

In Detroit, the game delivered an 11.3 rating on ESPN and a 17.4 rating on WXYZ-ABC, for a combined 28.7 rating in the market.