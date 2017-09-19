Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford turned 92 years old on Saturday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions gave Martha Firestone Ford a primetime birthday present.

The Lions owner turned 92 on Saturday, and her team made it one to remember with a 24-10 victory Monday night on the road against the New York Giants.

The Lions, who improved to 2-0 on the season, punctuated the victory in the lockerroom by singing “Happy Birthday” to Firestone Ford.

“It’s a nice birthday present for her,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, before the team broke into song and applause.

The Lions are home Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.