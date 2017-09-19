1
The Detroit News
Published 11:22 a.m. ET Sept. 19, 2017 | Updated 11:25 a.m. ET Sept. 19, 2017
The Lions owner turned 92 on Saturday, and her team made it one to remember with a 24-10 victory Monday night on the road against the New York Giants.
The Lions, who improved to 2-0 on the season, punctuated the victory in the lockerroom by singing “Happy Birthday” to Firestone Ford.
“It’s a nice birthday present for her,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, before the team broke into song and applause.
The Lions are home Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
