Lions running back Ameer Abdullah returned to the practice field Wednesday after pulling up lame in Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions were missing four players in the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media, but starting running back Ameer Abdullah was on the field.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion), safety Tavon Wilson (shoulder), running back Dwayne Washington (quad) and center Travis Swanson sat out.

Swanson played every snap against the Giants on Monday, but appeared to hurt his leg early in the game when he was accidentally leg-whipped by a downed defender on an outside run.

Abdullah pulled up lame on a lengthy run late in the fourth quarter and didn’t return to the game. He told reporters in the locker room after the victory that he was fine.

