Lions rookie Jamal Agnew was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — For the second consecutive week, a Detroit Lions player has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Return man Jamal Agnew got the nod this week after his 88-yard punt return helped seal the team’s 24-10 victory Monday night over the New York Giants. Buoyed by the touchdown, Agnew is now averaging 24.8 yards on his six punt returns this season.

Last week, it was kicker Matt Prater taking home the award. In the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, not only did he convert a 58-yard field goal attempt, Prater also filled in for punting duties for the first time in his professional career, after starter Kasey Redfern suffered an injury early in the game.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers