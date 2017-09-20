Defensive end George Johnson played for the Lions in 2014, recording six sacks. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face to bolster the team’s defensive line, signing defensive end George Johnson. The team waived rookie Alex Barrett to clear the roster spot.

Johnson, a six-year veteran, played for the Lions in 2014. It was the best year of his career. He recorded all six of his sacks that season.

The Lions traded Johnson, along with a seventh-round pick, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following offseason, in exchanged for Tampa’s fifth-round choice. The Lions selected fullback Michael Burton with the pick.

Johnson appeared in 11 games, starting five for the Bucs in 2015, recording 23 tackles and two forced fumbles. He missed last season with a hip injury.

Barrett, an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, played 25 defensive snaps the first two weeks of the season. He also got some work in at fullback, working three plays. The Lions awarded Barrett with a $30,000 signing bonus, the largest among their pool of undrafted players.

