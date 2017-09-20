Bob Wojnowski, left, and John Niyo preview the Lions-Falcons game with beat reporter Justin Rogers. (Photo: Detroit News)

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about the Lions' 2-0 start and this weekend's showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ford Field should be a big home-field advantage on Sunday when the Lions (2-0) face the NFC defending champion Falcons (2-0) at 1 p.m.

"The crowd is going to be jacked-up," Detroit News columnist John Niyo said. "You buy yourself a home-field advantage when you're 2-0."



Here are some other highlights from Week 3 of Lions Lowdown.

► 1:30 Lions' 24-10 win against the Giants

► 3:50 Playoff-bound Lions graphic

► 6:10 Matthew Stafford vs. Matt Ryan

► 7:10 Justin Rogers on QB coach Tom House, who has worked with Stafford and Ryan

► 9:00 Lions offense vs. Falcons defense

► 11:30 Falcons offense vs. Lions defense

► 13:10 Wojo picks the Lions 27-24, Niyo the Falcons 31-27

► 14:20 Rogers picks the Falcons 26-20

► 16:10 NFL upsets, best bets