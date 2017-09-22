Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about the Lions' 2-0 start and this weekend's showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Detroit News

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game (1 p.m., FOX, WJR 760).

Justin Rogers: I picked the Lions to beat the Cardinals. Check. And again to beat the short-handed Giants. Check. But despite how impressive they've been in both victories, especially on defense, I'm not ready to say the Lions will topple the defending NFC champions. Falcons 26-20

James Hawkins: The Cardinals and Giants weren’t quite what everyone expected, but the reigning NFC champion Falcons will be everything as advertised. Ford Field will be electric and Matthew Stafford will be unleashed. However, the Lions’ revitalized defense will face a daunting task trying to contain Atlanta’s high-flying offense, which simply poses too many matchup problems for Detroit to solve. Falcons 28-23

John Niyo: The Lions finally have the healthy weapons to capitalize in the red zone. But they'll have to in this one to keep pace with the NFC's best offense. The Falcons still have a little too much firepower, though. Falcons 31-27

Bob Wojnowski: As good as the Lions have been in their 2-0 start, they haven’t seen a team that does as much as the Falcons do. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are the centerpieces but the Lions’ defense will have to stuff runners Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Ford Field will be raucous, which will be a boost for Ziggy Ansah and the pass rush. It’ll come down to a Matt Prater field goal, and the noise will grow. Lions 26-23

