Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis leaves the field after getting hit hard and leaving the game, not to return, in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not fined by the NFL for his block in the back that injured Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis on Monday night.



On the play, Beckham came from the side of Davis and initially made shoulder to shoulder contact, but the receiver finished with a shove to Davis’ back, which forced the linebacker headfirst into the hip of Giants running back Paul Perkins.

Davis suffered a concussion on the play and will not play this week against the Atlanta Falcons.



While it can be argued the officials should have penalized Beckham, the league typically doesn’t hand out fines for blocks in the back. There are fines attached to more specific blocking infractions, including a blindside block, which is when a player makes contact to the head and neck area from the side or behind an opponent when coming back toward the end line.

