The Detroit Lions were missing the same four players at practice Friday, for the third consecutive day.
Allen Park – The Detroit Lions were missing the same four players at practice Friday, for the third consecutive day, making it unlikely any of them play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion), safety Tavon Wilson (shoulder), center Travis Swanson (ankle) and running back Dwayne Washington (quad) each sat out the full week of practice.
