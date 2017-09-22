Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about the Lions' 2-0 start and this weekend's showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Detroit News

Alex Barrett (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive end Alex Barrett to the team’s practice squad.

Waived Wednesday, to clear roster space for the addition of George Johnson, Barrett cleared waivers on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder tallied 10 tackles and a sack in the preseason.

He played 25 defensive snaps in the team’s first two regular-season games, recording one stop. He also had a role on offense, working three plays as a fullback.

To make room on the practice squad, the Lions cut defensive end Earl Okine.

