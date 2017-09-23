Lions head coach Jim Caldwell agreed to an extension several months ago. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — All those questions, all the coy answers, it turns out the cat-and-mouse game between the local media and Lions coach Jim Caldwell was an unnecessary dog-and-pony show.

Caldwell has signed a multi-year extension to remain the Lions coach, and the deal was done months ago, according to ESPN.

A team source has confirmed the extension.

As recently as this week, following the team's Monday win over the New York Giants, Caldwell shooed away a batch of contract questions.

Asked if he'd let reporters know when and if he'd have a deal in place, he answered honestly.

"No, that’s the honest truth," he said.

Joining the organization in 2014, Caldwell has posted a 55-43 record (.561). He's led the team to the playoffs twice in three years, but never beyond the wild card round.

