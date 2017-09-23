47 LINKEDIN 8 COMMENTMORE

Allen Park  — All those questions, all the coy answers, it turns out the cat-and-mouse game between the local media and Lions coach Jim Caldwell was an unnecessary dog-and-pony show.

Caldwell has signed a multi-year extension to remain the Lions coach, and the deal was done months ago, according to ESPN.

A team source has confirmed the extension.

Lions' Caldwell brushes off pleas he deserves job security

As recently as this week, following the team's Monday win over the New York Giants, Caldwell shooed away a batch of contract questions.

Asked if he'd let reporters know when and if he'd have a deal in place, he answered honestly.

"No, that’s the honest truth," he said.

Joining the organization in 2014, Caldwell has posted a 55-43 record (.561). He's led the team to the playoffs twice in three years, but never beyond the wild card round.

