Allen Park — All those questions, all the coy answers, it turns out the cat-and-mouse game between the local media and Lions coach Jim Caldwell was an unnecessary dog-and-pony show.
Caldwell has signed a multi-year extension to remain the Lions coach, and the deal was done months ago, according to ESPN.
A team source has confirmed the extension.
As recently as this week, following the team's Monday win over the New York Giants, Caldwell shooed away a batch of contract questions.
Asked if he'd let reporters know when and if he'd have a deal in place, he answered honestly.
"No, that’s the honest truth," he said.
Joining the organization in 2014, Caldwell has posted a 55-43 record (.561). He's led the team to the playoffs twice in three years, but never beyond the wild card round.
jdrogers@detnews.com
Twitter: @justin_rogers
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs