Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception that was initially ruled a touchdown with eight seconds remaining in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After a review the TD was overturned. Because the Lions had no timeouts, there was a 10-second runoff, ending the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit's Golden Tates makes a reception which was
Detroit's Golden Tates makes a reception which was initially ruled a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After review the play was ruled that Tate's knee was down short of the end zone and the game ended on a running clock because Detroit had no timeouts remaining.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his ears as the officials announce a late forth quarter touchdown was ruled short and with no timeouts for Detroit, the game was ended.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lions
Lions Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lions , Falcons Andre Roberts chats with Tate after the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon wide receiver Mohamed Sanu at the goal line in the first quarter. The play was initially ruled down at the one yard line, but after a review a touchdown was awarded to the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some Lions players take a knee during the national
Some Lions players take a knee during the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception and touchdown in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by the Falcons' Brian Poole in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle of Lions defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga and picks up positive yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for a sack, tripped up Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back to running back Devonta Freeman, who gets positive yardage in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, back for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure by the Falcons' Adrian Clayborn in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford,
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game as the Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker Nick Bellore, right, and defensive lineman Akeem Spence, left, in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run around the Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons'
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons' Robert Alford (23) battle for a pass intended for Jones in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game against the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti
Buy Photo
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti of Wayne and Don Spring of Waterford take a selfie outside Ford Field.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township,
Buy Photo
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township, and Persia Grai, 24, of Detroit ride the zipline before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with
Buy Photo
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with his wife, Anna Solis, both of Adrian as they head to the Tigers game, yes, the Tigers game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

    Detroit – The chants of “MVP, MVP,” rained from the rafters as it appeared Matthew Stafford had led another improbable comeback. But a review of the game-winning touchdown, and the resulting 10-second runoff, made the Detroit Lions’ hard-luck losers Sunday, 30-26, at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons.

    Down four with 2:23 remaining, Stafford steered the Lions to the Falcons' 1-yard line with a fresh set of downs and 19 seconds remaining. First down and second down were a pair of incomplete passes, but on third down, the quarterback found Golden Tate on a slant with eight ticks left for what appeared to be the winning score.

    But an automatic review of scoring plays showed Tate’s knee down short, and a mandatory runoff, since the Lions had no timeouts remaining, abruptly ended the game, infuriating the home crowd.

    Both teams entered the day short-handed, but the Lions (2-1) had bigger issues overcoming their missing starters.

    BOX SCORE: Falcons 30, Lions 26

    The Falcons (3-0) offense, one of the league’s best, moved the ball with ease much of the day, particularly on the ground. Taking advantage of the Lions missing two of their best run stoppers, linebacker Jarrad Davis and safety Tavon Wilson, the Falcons rushed for 151 yards in the victory, including 106 yards on 21 carries from starter Devonta Freeman.

    The Lions stayed in the game thanks to three interceptions, two coming as a result of dropped passes, and a game-ball-deserving effort from kicker Matt Prater, who made all four of his field goals, including one from 55 yards and another from 57.

    The Falcons flexed their offensive muscle from the start, taking the opening kickoff 75 yards in 12 plays, capped by a two-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Mohamed Sanu. The Lions got the Falcons in a pair of third-and-long situations, including a third-and-16 in the red zone following a Jeremiah Valoaga sack, but couldn’t get off the field.

    Atlanta extended the early advantage to 10 with a 36-yard Matt Bryant field goal. The red-zone trip was derailed when Anthony Zettel dropped Ryan for a sack on third down.

    Prater’s 55-yard field goal briefly cut the deficit to seven, but the Falcons marched right back down the field for a second touchdown. Jump-started by a 38-yard kickoff return by Andre Roberts, the Falcons turned to Freeman, who sliced easily through the Lions' line, rushing four straight times to cap the scoring drive.

    The Lions got another Prater field goal on the ensuing possession, this one from 40 yards out. It was like trading a jab after absorbing a clean uppercut.

    But the Lions landed their first big blow on the Falcons’ next play, when safety Glover Quin jumped in front of a pass intended for Julio Jones and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown. It was his second interception of the season and second touchdown of the veteran’s career.

    The Falcons got three points back before the half, a 48-yard field goal by Bryant, making it 20-13 at the half.

    The second half didn’t start off well for the Lions, who quickly went three-and-out and surrendered another field goal, this one from 40 yards. But the offense finally got going during the second series in the third quarter.

    Leaning heavily on his running backs, Stafford connected on all six of his throws and Ameer Abdullah accounted for 30 yards as the Lions marched 75 yards.  Tate caught a crossing pass inside the five and worked his way into the end zone to get the Lions back within three, 23-20.

    Detroit quickly got the ball back when Ryan attempted a shovel pass to running back Tevin Coleman, only to see it bounce off his hands into the waiting arms of Darius Slay. A 35-yard field goal would knot the game up with 1:28 remaining in the third quarter.

    The Falcons responded by going back to their bread-and-butter, Freeman. He opened the possession with three carries, gaining 35 yards. That perfectly set up a play-action wide receiver screen to speedy Taylor Gabriel, who outraced the Lions defense for a 40-yard touchdown, putting the Falcons back up seven.

    The Lions jabbed again with another Prater field goal, this one from 57 yards out. It was the 11th make of his career from 55 yards and beyond, second only to longtime Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

    That ended up being the game’s final score. The teams traded punts, and the Lions got another Slay interception, off a second dropped pass.

    Stafford finished 25-of-45 passing for 264 yards. The Lions rushed for 71 yards, led by Abdullah's 47 on 14 carries.

    The Lions head on the road next week to face division rival Minnesota Vikings.

