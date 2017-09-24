Falcons 30, Lions 26
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception that was initially ruled a touchdown with 8 seconds remaining in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After a review the TD was overturned. Because the Lions had no timeouts, there was a 10-second runoff, ending the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit's Golden Tate makes a reception, which was
Detroit's Golden Tate makes a reception, which was initially ruled a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After review the play was ruled that Tate's knee was down short of the end zone and the game ended on a running clock because Detroit had no timeouts remaining.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his ears as the officials announce a late fourth-quarter touchdown was ruled short and with no timeouts for Detroit, the game was ended.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lion,
Lions' Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lion, Falcons' Andre Roberts chats with Tate after the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some Lions players take a knee during the national
Some Lions players take a knee during the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players and administration including Detroit Lions
Players and administration including Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford arm-and-arm with head coach Jim Caldwell during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon wide receiver Mohamed Sanu at the goal line in the first quarter. The play was initially ruled down at the one yard line, but after a review a touchdown was awarded to the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel dives over the goal line for
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel dives over the goal line for a touchdown with Lions' Glover Quin defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception and touchdown in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by the Falcons' Brian Poole in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle of Lions defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga and picks up positive yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for a sack, tripped up Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back to running back Devonta Freeman, who gets positive yardage in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, back for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure by the Falcons' Adrian Clayborn in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker Nick Bellore, right, and defensive lineman Akeem Spence, left, in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run around the Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons'
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons' Robert Alford (23) battle for a pass intended for Jones in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick avoids the hit rom
Lions running back Theo Riddick avoids the hit rom Falcons' Deion Jones and heads up field in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a first down before being brought down by Falcons' Brian Poole in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions T.J. Jones pulls down a reception along the sidelines
Lions T.J. Jones pulls down a reception along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate breaks away from Falcons' Deion
Lions' Golden Tate breaks away from Falcons' Deion Jones and into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate celebrates his touchdown with a
Lions' Golden Tate celebrates his touchdown with a quick game of curling after his touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' Charles
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' Charles Washington in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' D.J.
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' D.J. Hayden and Charles Washington in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay readies for his first interception
Lions' Darius Slay readies for his first interception — two for the day — on a tipped ball in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in his first interception
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in his first interception — two for the day — on a tipped ball in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is slammed down
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is slammed down to the turf for a sack by Falcons' Takkarist McKinley in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay is brought down after a reception
Lions' Kenny Golladay is brought down after a reception by the Falcons defense in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception over Falcons'
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception over Falcons' Brian Poole in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 57-yard field
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gashes through
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gashes through the Lions defense for more positive yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings back his second
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings back his second interception for the day up field in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in front of Falcons' Robert Alford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit from behind
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit from behind by Falcons' Adrian Clayborn, throwing incomplete in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Don Carey slams into Falcons' Andre Roberts
Lions' Don Carey slams into Falcons' Andre Roberts on a punt return and is called for a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans in the crowd react as the Lions fall to the Falcons
Fans in the crowd react as the Lions fall to the Falcons 30-26.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate pulls in a tough reception with
Lions' Golden Tate pulls in a tough reception with Falcons' Ricardo Allen and Brian Poole defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in the end zone with Falcons' Desmond Trufant defending but a penalty on Trufant puts the Lions near the goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford,
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game as the Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game against the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during warm-ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti
Buy Photo
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti of Wayne and Don Spring of Waterford take a selfie outside Ford Field.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township,
Buy Photo
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township, and Persia Grai, 24, of Detroit ride the zipline before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with
Buy Photo
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with his wife, Anna Solis, both of Adrian as they head to the Tigers game, yes, the Tigers game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

     

    Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Lions' performance in Sunday’s 30-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

    Quarterback

    There were a handful of passes forced into coverage, but Matthew Stafford largely made the most with what he had to work with in the defeat. The one thing that impresses you the most is the ever-improving touch Stafford has been putting on his throws, including perfectly placed balls to Ameer Abdullah, TJ Jones and Golden Tate, each for sizeable gains. Stafford expressed regret that his game-ending throw wasn’t a little higher, so it wouldn’t have forced Tate to go low and get stopped short.  Grade: B+
     
    Running backs

    The backs still had to deal with too many defenders in the backfield, but Abdullah had a relatively productive day, gaining 86 yards from scrimmage. He played a key role on the team’s touchdown drive in the third quarter, racking up 30 yards on five touches. Theo Riddick chipped in four receptions for 38 yards. Zach Zenner, in his season debut, was a non-factor, tallying 5 yards with three carries. Grade: B-
     
    Wide receivers

    The workload was spread out across the group, and for the most part, the receivers made plays on the balls thrown their way. TJ Jones led the way, with his three grabs, on three targets, going for 63 yards. Marvin Jones, facing the stiffest matchup, consistently lined up against Desmond Trufan, started hot, but struggled to get separation on some deep throws as the game progressed. He also plus drew an offensive pass interference call.  Grade: B
     
    Tight ends

    Eric Ebron had a day he’d like to forget, dropping a pair of passes and seeming to be out of place on two other looks his direction. He finished with two catches for 9 yards, despite being targeted seven times. Darren Fells caught the one pass thrown his way, and was solid as a blocker, as usual, but Ebron’s struggles marred the unit’s afternoon. Grade: F
     
    Offensive line

    The makeshift group, which included Zac Kerin making his Lions debut at left guard, got off to a slow start and had some lapses, but ultimately held up well, given the circumstances. Oddly enough, it was the big-money, veteran additions making some of the worst mistakes. T.J. Lang got penalized for unnecessary roughness after a late hit, and Rick Wagner got assessed for an ugly hold (even if he mostly whiffed on his grab) on a screen pass to Ebron, negating a nice gain. Grade: C
     
    Defensive line

    After two stellar outings to open the year, the defensive line didn’t get the job done against the Falcons. The unit didn’t generate enough pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan, and fell far short of their top priority, stopping the run. Facing little resistance on the edges, the Falcons racked up 150 yards on the ground. Grade: D
     
    Linebackers

    The angles and tackling were poor from a group missing Jarrad Davis, contributing to Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman’s big days, 227 combined yards from scrimmage. Coverage was also a problem, showing up early, with Tahir Whitehead getting beat by Freeman in the middle of the field to convert a third-and-16 and set up the team’s first touchdown. Grade: D
     
    Secondary

    Three interceptions, against a guy like Ryan, who doesn’t make many mistakes, is impressive. Glover Quin’s pick-six was the intersection of preparation meeting opportunity, while Darius Slay’s two interceptions were more the result of being in the right place at the right time with two dropped passes deflecting his direction. 
    The bad plays included a bad pass interference by Nevin Lawson, playing the body not the ball on third down, and a blown angle by Quandre Diggs leading to a 40-yard touchdown on a receiver screen. Grade: B-
     
    Special teams

    Matt Prater was outstanding, making all four of his field goal attempts, including two from 55 yards and beyond. The coverage units had some struggles, though, allowing a 38-yard kickoff and 27-yard punt return and drawing a 15-yard penalty for fair catch interference. Grade: B+
     
    Coaches

    The Lions weren’t working with a full toolbox, and it showed, especially on defense. Teryl Austin has struggled to scheme around injuries in the past, and even the Lions were going up against arguably the NFL’s best offense, it should have been better. 

    I don’t have an issue with the Lions not having a timeout at the end of the game. They used them to give Stafford enough time to drive the length of the field, and that was successful. Three cracks at the end zone is more than enough. Should the team have run the ball in the closing seconds? Tough to advocate for that given the power running success this season, but the play designs on the three stabs sure didn’t feel like Detroit’s best offerings.  Grade: C -

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE