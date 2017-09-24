Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about the Lions' 2-0 start and this weekend's showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Detroit News

Travis Swanson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions already knew they’d be without starters Jarrad Davis and Tavon Wilson, but the team got another dose of bad news Sunday morning, when they were forced to scratch center Travis Swanson from the lineup with an ankle injury.

Even worse, the Lions are without top offensive line backup Joe Dahl, who is nursing a lower leg injury.

That leaves the Lions scrambling to adjust along the offensive line. It’s expected Zac Kerin, a waiver claim addition prior to Week 1, will move into the starting lineup, with left guard Graham Glasgow sliding over to center. That would make left tackle Greg Robinson the likely backup at guard.

Swanson suffered the ankle injury in the opening quarter of Monday’s victory over the New York Giants, but managed to fight through the pain and play every offensive snap.

In addition to the trio of starters, the Lions are also without kickoff returner Dwayne Washington, who is out with a quad strain. Rookies Tion Green and Teez Tabor are healthy scratches and round out the team’s inactive list.

