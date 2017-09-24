Falcons 30, Lions 26
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception that was initially ruled a touchdown with 8 seconds remaining in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After a review the TD was overturned. Because the Lions had no timeouts, there was a 10-second runoff, ending the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit's Golden Tate makes a reception, which was
Detroit's Golden Tate makes a reception, which was initially ruled a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After review the play was ruled that Tate's knee was down short of the end zone and the game ended on a running clock because Detroit had no timeouts remaining.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his ears as the officials announce a late fourth-quarter touchdown was ruled short and with no timeouts for Detroit, the game was ended.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lion,
Lions' Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lion, Falcons' Andre Roberts chats with Tate after the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some Lions players take a knee during the national
Some Lions players take a knee during the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players and administration including Detroit Lions
Players and administration including Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford arm-and-arm with head coach Jim Caldwell during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some Lions players kneel and others stand, arm in arm,
Some Lions players kneel and others stand, arm in arm, during the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon wide receiver Mohamed Sanu at the goal line in the first quarter. The play was initially ruled down at the one yard line, but after a review a touchdown was awarded to the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel dives over the goal line for
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel dives over the goal line for a touchdown with Lions' Glover Quin defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception and touchdown in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by the Falcons' Brian Poole in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle of Lions defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga and picks up positive yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for a sack, tripped up Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back to running back Devonta Freeman, who gets positive yardage in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, back for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure by the Falcons' Adrian Clayborn in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker Nick Bellore, right, and defensive lineman Akeem Spence, left, in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run around the Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons'
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons' Robert Alford (23) battle for a pass intended for Jones in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick avoids the hit rom
Lions running back Theo Riddick avoids the hit rom Falcons' Deion Jones and heads up field in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a first down before being brought down by Falcons' Brian Poole in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions T.J. Jones pulls down a reception along the sidelines
Lions T.J. Jones pulls down a reception along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate breaks away from Falcons' Deion
Lions' Golden Tate breaks away from Falcons' Deion Jones and into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate celebrates his touchdown with a
Lions' Golden Tate celebrates his touchdown with a quick game of curling after his touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' Charles
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' Charles Washington in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' D.J.
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' D.J. Hayden and Charles Washington in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay readies for his first interception
Lions' Darius Slay readies for his first interception — two for the day — on a tipped ball in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in his first interception
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in his first interception — two for the day — on a tipped ball in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is slammed down
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is slammed down to the turf for a sack by Falcons' Takkarist McKinley in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay is brought down after a reception
Lions' Kenny Golladay is brought down after a reception by the Falcons defense in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans cheeer on the Lions on a third down in the fourth
Fans cheeer on the Lions on a third down in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception over Falcons'
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception over Falcons' Brian Poole in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 57-yard field
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) cannot hold onto a reception
Lions' Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) cannot hold onto a reception under pressure by Falcons' Damontae Kazee (27) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Don Carey, top, reacts after he thinks
Lions safety Don Carey, top, reacts after he thinks he has stopped Falcons' Andre Roberts (19) on a punt return but Carey is called with a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Don Carey (26) reacts after he thinks
Lions safety Don Carey (26) reacts after he thinks he has stopped Falcons' Andre Roberts (19) on a punt return but Carey is called with a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Don Carey, with hands on helmet, reacts
Lions safety Don Carey, with hands on helmet, reacts after he thinks he has stopped Falcons' Andre Roberts, not shown, but Carey is called with a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gashes through
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gashes through the Lions defense for more positive yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) tries to evade
Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) tries to evade a tackle by Falcons' Deion Jones (45) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs for a first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs for a first down in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons corner back Robert Alford (23) intercepts a
Falcons corner back Robert Alford (23) intercepts a pass intended for Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans cheer after they think the Lions have scored
Lions fans cheer after they think the Lions have scored a touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. After review, the play was called down before the touchdown.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings back his second
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings back his second interception for the day up field in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay (23) tries to outrun Falcons' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay (23) tries to outrun Falcons' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in front of Falcons' Robert Alford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit from behind
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit from behind by Falcons' Adrian Clayborn, throwing incomplete in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Don Carey slams into Falcons' Andre Roberts
Lions' Don Carey slams into Falcons' Andre Roberts on a punt return and is called for a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons' Jake Matthews, right, tries to block Lions'
Falcons' Jake Matthews, right, tries to block Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, left, in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans in the crowd react as the Lions fall to the Falcons
Fans in the crowd react as the Lions fall to the Falcons 30-26.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate pulls in a tough reception with
Lions' Golden Tate pulls in a tough reception with Falcons' Ricardo Allen and Brian Poole defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to score late
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to score late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in the end zone with Falcons' Desmond Trufant defending but a penalty on Trufant puts the Lions near the goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans wait to hear the outcome of the official review
Fans wait to hear the outcome of the official review of Golden Tate's touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field in Detroit on Sept. 23, 2017. Falcons win, 30-26. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford,
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game as the Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game against the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during warm-ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti
Buy Photo
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti of Wayne and Don Spring of Waterford take a selfie outside Ford Field.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township,
Buy Photo
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township, and Persia Grai, 24, of Detroit ride the zipline before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with
Buy Photo
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with his wife, Anna Solis, both of Adrian as they head to the Tigers game, yes, the Tigers game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — It’s one thing to lose a game, it’s another to lose a player for the season. In the third quarter against the Falcons Sunday, defensive end Anthony Zettel didn’t get up after a play. After having his right knee examined by trainers, he hobbled to the sideline. It didn’t look good.

    It was a blow the Lions could ill afford, already down one defensive end after Kerry Hyder’s season-ending injury in the preseason. But after a more thorough examination on the sideline, and a brief workout on an exercise bike, Zettel was able to action several minutes later.

    “There are a lot of things that happen during the course of the game that guys have to leave for a little bit and are able to return, and he was able to return,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “Hopefully, he’ll be all right.”

    Zettel recorded his second sack in the loss, a key stop on third down that forced the Falcons to settle for a field goal. It was his second sack of the season, besting his 13-game total as a rookie last year.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers