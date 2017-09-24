Tight end Eric Ebron (85) dropped two passes in the Lions' 30-26 loss to the Falcons. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Detroit — The old bugaboo is back for Eric Ebron.

The Lions tight end has been dogged by dropped passes throughout his four seasons — and the issue came back in Sunday’s 30-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.

Ebron had two drops in the game, finishing with two catches (on seven targets) for nine yards in the game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford tried to go to Ebron twice on the final series, before time ran out on the Lions’ comeback.

“We had a lot of opportunities and we didn’t put it together, (like) the one on second down I didn’t catch that led to us getting a third down,” Ebron said. “I’ve got to perform better, we’ve got to perform better. We’ve got to come out next week and give it all we’ve got.”

Even with their troubles connecting, Stafford kept throwing at Ebron, showing faith in his the first-round pick from 2014.

“I just throw it to the guy who is getting open. Certain plays are dialed up perfectly for certain coverages,” Stafford said. “We had a couple today to (Ebron) and we didn’t connect on them. He’ll bounce back and play better next week.”

Stafford says he has conversations and pep talks with several of his receivers, especially when they’re going through tough times. That includes Ebron, who has nine catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

“Yeah, I’m (having talks) with everybody on our team, whether it’s getting on a guy or pumping him up,” Stafford said. “Just trying to figure out how each guy works and get the best out of each guy.”

