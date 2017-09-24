Falcons 30, Lions 26
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception that was initially ruled a touchdown with eight seconds remaining in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After a review the TD was overturned. Because the Lions had no timeouts, there was a 10-second runoff, ending the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit's Golden Tates makes a reception which was
Detroit's Golden Tates makes a reception which was initially ruled a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After review the play was ruled that Tate's knee was down short of the end zone and the game ended on a running clock because Detroit had no timeouts remaining.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his ears as the officials announce a late forth quarter touchdown was ruled short and with no timeouts for Detroit, the game was ended.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lions
Lions Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lions , Falcons Andre Roberts chats with Tate after the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon wide receiver Mohamed Sanu at the goal line in the first quarter. The play was initially ruled down at the one yard line, but after a review a touchdown was awarded to the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some Lions players take a knee during the national
Some Lions players take a knee during the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception and touchdown in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by the Falcons' Brian Poole in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle of Lions defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga and picks up positive yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for a sack, tripped up Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back to running back Devonta Freeman, who gets positive yardage in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, back for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure by the Falcons' Adrian Clayborn in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford,
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game as the Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker Nick Bellore, right, and defensive lineman Akeem Spence, left, in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run around the Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons'
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons' Robert Alford (23) battle for a pass intended for Jones in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game against the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti
Buy Photo
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti of Wayne and Don Spring of Waterford take a selfie outside Ford Field.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township,
Buy Photo
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township, and Persia Grai, 24, of Detroit ride the zipline before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with
Buy Photo
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with his wife, Anna Solis, both of Adrian as they head to the Tigers game, yes, the Tigers game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    2 LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The Lions looked to have a win, but a replay review overturned their go-ahead score that was ruled a touchdown on the field. Here’s a quick recap of their 30-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday at Ford Field.

    LIONS VS. FALCONS RECAP

    Lions offensive player of the game:

    Quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t have gaudy numbers: (25-of-45 for 264 yards and a touchdown) but he kept the Lions in it and almost got the winning score with eight seconds left. Honorable mention to kicker Matt Prater who had four field goals (57, 55, 40 and 35 yards) to salvage drives.

    BOX SCORE: Falcons 30, Lions 26

    Lions defensive player of the game:

    Cornerback Darius Slay had a pair of interceptions, the second with about eight minutes left in the game, with the Falcons knocking on the door and looking to push the lead to 11.

    Turning point:

    With a 17-6 lead in the second quarter, the Falcons looked ready to blow the game open with under two minutes remaining in the first half. Glover Quin returned the Lions’ first interception 37 yards for a touchdown, trimming the deficit to four and getting the Ford Field crowd energized.

    Stat of the game:

    Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the reigning league MVP, threw three interceptions Sunday, including Quin’s return for a touchdown. Those were his first interceptions since Week 12 last season — a span of nine games, including three playoff games.

    Key injuries:

    Anthony Zettel injured his right knee in the third quarter and missed some time, but returned to the game near the end of the period. Darius Slay and D.J. Hayden also had minor injuries but returned.

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard

    2 LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE