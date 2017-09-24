Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure by the Falcons' Adrian Clayborn in the second quarter Sunday in Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit — The Lions looked to have a win, but a replay review overturned their go-ahead score that was ruled a touchdown on the field. Here’s a quick recap of their 30-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday at Ford Field.

LIONS VS. FALCONS RECAP

Lions offensive player of the game:

Quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t have gaudy numbers: (25-of-45 for 264 yards and a touchdown) but he kept the Lions in it and almost got the winning score with eight seconds left. Honorable mention to kicker Matt Prater who had four field goals (57, 55, 40 and 35 yards) to salvage drives.

BOX SCORE: Falcons 30, Lions 26

Lions defensive player of the game:

Cornerback Darius Slay had a pair of interceptions, the second with about eight minutes left in the game, with the Falcons knocking on the door and looking to push the lead to 11.

Turning point:

With a 17-6 lead in the second quarter, the Falcons looked ready to blow the game open with under two minutes remaining in the first half. Glover Quin returned the Lions’ first interception 37 yards for a touchdown, trimming the deficit to four and getting the Ford Field crowd energized.

Stat of the game:

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the reigning league MVP, threw three interceptions Sunday, including Quin’s return for a touchdown. Those were his first interceptions since Week 12 last season — a span of nine games, including three playoff games.

Key injuries:

Anthony Zettel injured his right knee in the third quarter and missed some time, but returned to the game near the end of the period. Darius Slay and D.J. Hayden also had minor injuries but returned.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard