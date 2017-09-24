Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Lions president Ron Wood on players protesting during the national anthem. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News

Martha Ford (dark glasses) stands with Lions players during the national anthem on Sunday at Ford Field. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — After taking a stand Sunday morning against criticism of NFL players by President Donald Trump, Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford made another one before her team’s game started in the afternoon.

Ford stood in line with Lions players and her three daughters – Martha Ford Morse, Sheila Ford Hamp and Elizabeth Ford Kontulis – during the singing of the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.

Both teams stood in single file and locked arms on their sidelines. Eight Lions players knelt during the anthem: Ameer Abdullah, Tahir Whitehead, Cornelius Washington, A’Shawn Robinson, Akeem Spence, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Steve Longa. Tight end Eric Ebron alone stood behind the primary line of players.

Two Falcons players, Dontari Poe and Grady Jarrett, also were kneeling on their sideline. A small segment of fans at Ford Field booed during the anthem.

Rico Lavelle sang the anthem AND took a knee pic.twitter.com/mgno4HCzZQ — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 24, 2017

It’s the latest in a flurry of reaction to President Donald Trump’s criticism this weekend of NFL players who chose to protest by kneeling during the anthem.

Ford’s written statement released Sunday morning included: “Thanks primarily to our players, the NFL also has been a unifying force in our country and impactful change has and hopefully will continue to be the result of peaceful expression, done so in order to highlight social injustices of all kind.”

