Lions vs. Falcons
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford,
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game as the Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game against the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Staffords'
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Staffords' wife, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with his wife, Anna Solis, both of Adrian as they head to the Tigers game, yes, the Tigers game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township,
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township, and Persia Grai, 24, of Detroit ride the zipline before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti of Wayne and Don Spring of Waterford take a selfie outside Ford Field.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    The Detroit Lions take aim at a 3-0 start in a 1 p.m. game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

    LIONS VS. FALCONS

    When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

    Where: Ford Field, Detroit

    TV/radio: FOX/WJR 760

    Records: Lions 2-0, Falcons 2-0

    Line: Falcons by 3

